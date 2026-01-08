Gavin Newsom Calls Minneapolis Brutal ICE Shooting ‘State Sponsored Terrorism’

California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling the ICE shooting in Minneapolis a “state-sponsored terrorism.” The fatal incident occurred after Kristi Noem deployed over 2000 immigration officers in the city to extend deportation operations. On Wednesday, the Homeland Security Secretary defended the ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good, 37, calling it an act of “self-defense.”

In addition, Noem also called the victim a “violent rioter,” saying she was trying to run over an immigration officer. Her comments had added fuel to the fire. Gavin Newsom also joined the critics, condemning the fatal shooting as “state-sponsored terrorism.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Governor Newsom Press Office simply wrote, “STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM.” The account shared another post shortly after, which showed Kristi Noem wearing a big cowboy hat. “All hat. No clue,” wrote the Newsom Press Office.

STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 8, 2026

In his other account, the California Governor added that Donald Trump‘s “personal police force has rampaged across America,” ever since his term began. “His administration has driven extremism and cruelty while discarding basic safeguards and accountability. Now, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen is dead. Donald Trump owns this. His deliberate escalation of intimidation and chaos has consequences. His reckless crackdown must end”, wrote Newsom.

Meanwhile, Noem accused the Minneapolis victim of “stalking and impeding their work all throughout the day.” In a press conference on Wednesday, she said that Renee “refused to obey the commands” of the officers.

“She (Good) then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism,” said Noem.

However, the videos that have spread through social media could not prove her story that the unarmed mother was trying to run over officers. Rather, the viral clips showed how the unidentified ICE agent brutally shot her several times through the driver’s side window when she was driving away from him.

All hat. No clue. pic.twitter.com/KS7RUNlGiT — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 8, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have heavily criticized Noem for trying to defend the shooting. “We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough,” said a furious Walz on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Frey has already called BS on Noem’s story. “They’re already trying to frame this as self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone directly: that’s bullshit,” said the Minnesota mayor.

Despite the backlash, Noem stressed that ICE would not back down. “We’re still doing our work out on the streets to get dangerous criminals off of the streets of Minneapolis,” said the DHS Secretary.