Kris Jenner Tears Up In Front of Her Daughters While Sharing The News Of Her Ovary Tumor Diagnosis

Kris Jenner shared that she is preparing for surgery after doctors discovered a tumor on her ovary. In the latest episode of The Kardashians season five, Kris informed Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner about the news she received from her doctors, revealing that she would need surgery. "I have something important to tell you guys…I went to the doctor and got my scan," Kris tearfully shared. "They found, and this really gets me emotional, they found a cyst and a small tumor on my ovary." She continued, expressing her emotional attachment: "Dr. A advised that I need to have my ovaries removed, and I'm emotional because they played such a vital role with you guys, That's where all my children were conceived and grew in my belly. It's a very sacred place for me" as per People.

Later in the episode, speaking directly to the camera, Kris expressed her emotions: "I'm feeling emotional because that's where all my kids were conceived and grew in my belly, so it's a very sacred place to me." Kris' eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, son Rob Kardashian, and youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, were not present for her announcement, but she informed Kourtney via video call.

Reflecting on the news, Kim shared her sadness for her mom, acknowledging Kris's difficulty and the fear she might be experiencing. "Look, if I could get through the hip replacement, I can handle this," Kris reassured them. "I'm not anxious about being under anesthesia. I trust Dr. A completely. "I would feel the same way," Kourtney responded over the phone. "I completely understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way," she added. "It's like your womanly power. It doesn't take away from who she is or what she's experienced, but there's a sentimental attachment to what it's created."But when the time comes…it's so real." "It's also a reflection of getting older, like a symbol that we're moving on from a part of our lives; it's closing a whole chapter. "It might sound silly, but I love you all and I just wanted you to know" as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a separate interview, Kendall empathized with her mom's sadness, recognizing that if her ovaries are causing her pain and are no longer necessary, it's time for them to be removed. Kim lightened the atmosphere by suggesting the family should throw a 'farewell ovaries party.' Corey Gamble joined in to uplift Kris' spirits with a surprise gift. "I have something to boost your spirits," he said, presenting her with a black fur coat. "I don't want you to be sad. You're going to cry at least 15 more times, so I want you to have this gift." "I'll be alright...I have all of you," Kris reassured. "Whenever people ask me what the greatest job I've ever had is, I've always said 'being a mom'. The greatest blessing in my life has been bringing six beautiful kids into the world " as per The US Sun.