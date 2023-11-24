The seemingly happy family post of the Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans may not be so happy after all. Hawk-eyed fans spotted a "heartbreaking" detail in her recent Thanksgiving post on Instagram, and it is related to her eldest son. The family portrait had Evans' teenage son Jace missing, but not entirely.

The mother of three posted a series of photos with her young kids- 9-year-old Kaiser and 6-year-old Ensley. However, Jace, her eldest son, was nowhere to be found as the boy has been in foster care after he ran away multiple times. The teenager has no contact with his mother and stepdad, David Eason.

But the fans quickly noticed a sentimental detail, a necklace on Jace's younger brother Kaiser's neck. Although the happy family sported casual looks for Thanksgiving, the 9-year-old wore a thin gold pendant necklace. A fan posted the zoomed-in version on Reddit and revealed the symbolic message, per The Sun.

The "special" pendant had Kaiser's name on one side and Jace's name on the other, separated by a cut-out heart, per The Sun. The other photos from the carousel included a solo picture of the young kids and Evans' selfie with her husband Eason, and in the last one, he planted a sweet on his wife's head.

The fan who opened up the conversation on Reddit asked, "Can anyone make out what Kaiser's necklace says?" The MTV star fans' got emotional with the message on the necklace and left their opinions on the post. A Reddit fan, u/FluffyCritterSquad, agreed, "I swear I see Jace- Kaiser too. Those poor kids."

Another fan, u/somethingsecretuknow, wrote, "That would be so sweet! I'm hoping they're close. They need each other, especially with the hell they live through!" A third, u/sweetlee, commented, "I think this is the necklace Jenelle used to wear when she only had Jace and Kaiser. Ensley wasn't born yet."

u/Potential_Tadpole530 recalled, "It looks like an old necklace of Jenelle's before Ensley was born." However, some critical voices also raised questions about their parenting with regard to Jace. A Reddit user, u/TheRealMrsElle, accused, "Lol, they're pulling out all tactics to prove they're good, worthy parents."

u/sailorgribble said, "Someone mentioned in the comments above she probably only makes him wear it for 'family' photos like this, and I think they're onto something. She probably thinks it shows her 'concern' about Jace going into foster care." Another critic, u/dandymacaw, echoed, "Trying to glow up family edition for that impending court date."

The teenager has not been living in Evans' home since late September on orders by CPS after Jace ran away three times, alleging his stepdad abused him. The 14-year-old was living with his grandmother, Barbara, but he eloped from there as well. Consequently, Child Protective Services placed him in foster care, reported Daily Mail.

TMZ reported the boy got in trouble at school for vaping, after which Barabara took away his phone, which led him to run away. After being discovered, the outlet reported the boy seemed to have been happier than he'd ever been. However, if he gets into more trouble, authorities may be forced to put him in a juvenile detention facility.

