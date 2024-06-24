Kris Jenner Gifted Grandson Psalm West a Cybertruck: "I Wanna Drive This to School!"

Psalm West, the youngest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned five last month. For his birthday, he got a very special gift: a mini Tesla Cybertruck. This toy car matched the full-size Cybertruck his mom owns. The gift came from Psalm's grandmother, Kris Jenner. Kardashian showed it off on her Instagram stories, calling it the 'coolest gift' for Psalm's birthday. In the video, Kardashian said to Psalm, "Now you match mommy, huh?" Psalm was really excited about his new toy. He told his mom, "I wanna drive this to school!"

Kardashian gently explained to him that he could not take that truck to school but she did let him climb in and try it out. The mini Cybertruck was a hit with Psalm's siblings too. Kardashian shared many videos and photos, and one picture showed Psalm and his sister Chicago, 6, sitting in the truck together. In another video, Psalm was driving his older brother Saint, 8, around their yard. While the kids were zooming around in the new toy, someone could be heard yelling about cake. It seems there was more birthday fun to be had!

Kardashian also got Psalm a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake for his birthday. The cake was from Hansen's Cakes Bakery and had "Happy Birthday Psalm" written on it with a big number 5. The mini Cybertruck Psalm got is an electric toy car. It can go up to 10 miles per hour and has working headlights and taillights. It looks just like the real Cybertruck but is smaller and without doors. This toy version costs about $1,500.

Kardashian's real Cybertruck is much more expensive. It costs between $60,000 and $99,990, as per Hello Magazine. When Kardashian first showed off her Cybertruck on social media, it caused some debate. Some people thought it was too showy, while others defended Kardashian's right to enjoy her wealth. The Cybertruck has had some issues lately, and Tesla had to recall thousands of them because of problems with the accelerator pedals. But that didn't stop Jenner from getting the toy version for her grandson.

Kardashian shared a sweet birthday message for Psalm on Instagram. She called him her 'sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy' and said she feels blessed to be his mom. She mentioned that Psalm is very calm and sleeps a lot. Kardashian joked that she has a whole photo album of Psalm sleeping.

Jenner also joined suit and posted a birthday message for Psalm. She called him 'one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life.' Jenner said Psalm is a great athlete and very talented. She also mentioned that he's the best scooter rider she's ever seen. This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has given extravagant gifts to the kids. Last year, Psalm had a firefighter-themed birthday party. Guests got custom firefighter jackets and got to meet real firefighters. There was even a firetruck-shaped piñata, as per AOL.