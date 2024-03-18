Kourtney Kardashian Sparks Concern Over Social Media Posts, Fans Speculate About Son's Injury

After going on a rock tour through Australia and New Zealand along with her husband Travis Barker the drummer for Blink-82, and their kids, Kourtney Kardashian is back in LA. The Poosh founder caused epic controversy when she shared her most recent social media video on Instagram stories, which showcased a horse running amok through the Los Angeles freeway. However, fans observed that the reality star had violated two regulations in the short video: recording while driving a vehicle and showing off a shattered windshield. Drivers in California are prohibited from operating their vehicles with a cracked windshield due to the potential for significant fines and repair expenses. Additionally, since using a phone while driving increases the risk of serious accidents, it is illegal.

Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram| @kourtneykardash

As per The US Sun, the mother of four kept igniting debate with her latest random photo dump on her Instagram. The series of photos showcased her toned legs in black tights, hundreds of red roses on her staircase, and her newborn baby Rocky Thirteen Barker's vintage stroller were among the photos. But some fans had questions about one particular alarming shot. The Hulu star posted an X-ray of a family member showing a broken arm on the sixth slide. Although Khloé Kardashian inquired in the comments why her older sister had tweeted the hospital photo, the KUWTK alum remained silent about the health issue and who it included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

"That's life," the Kardashian captioned her post. In the comment section, the Good American co-founder wrote, "Did you have to post the x-ray lol." Inquiring about her family's well-being, worried fans speculated about whose arm it might have been and asked what happened in the comments section. "I hope the baby doesn’t have a fracture. ...If so I hope he heals," one fan said, referring Rocky. "I think the arm is too big to be a baby’s," a second fan guessed while another believed it was her 14-year-old son, Mason whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. She also shares two more children with the social personality, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Vivien Killilea

Meanwhile, some fans applauded the reality star for sharing a picture of herself using a breast pump, while many others expressed worry. In the fifth slide, Kourtney appeared to be standing in a hotel room, removing her ruffled black bodysuit to apply the cream. The lifestyle mogul accessorized her sensual appearance with a pair of black kitten heels and expertly applied black hair and makeup. "Love the pump picture. Women deserve to be worshiped. Our bodies literally create and grow life and then feed it… with the same body," a fan gushed. "Pumping and looking amazing! Why not show it off, thank you for normalizing pumping and breastfeeding," exclaimed a second fan.