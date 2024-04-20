Kourtney Kardashian Slams the Accusations of Kim Throwing Shade at Her In a Bikini Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight, and when it comes to dealing with criticism or shade, she handles it with grace and confidence. Recently, Kourtney found herself addressing claims that her sister Kim Kardashian threw shade at a bikini picture, but her response highlighted her current mindset. The controversy arose when a fan made a comment assuming that Kourtney wouldn’t like the photo Kim posted, especially on her birthday.

The fan wrote, “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim.. lol.” The comment hinted at potential body image concerns, but Kourtney was swift to shut down such a line of thinking.

Kim posted a picture on Kourtney’s birthday and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties till they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

As per Page Six, Kourtney responded, "I LOVE this photo. It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVED this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy." Kourtney’s response not only debunked the assumption of shade but also promoted a positive self-image. She has been vocal about embracing her curves and not succumbing to unrealistic expectations. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill. Be kind to yourself."

As per E! News, she reminds her followers that beauty exists at every stage. She shared, “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too). XOXO.”

Kourtney celebrated her birthday surrounded with love. Her husband, Travis Barker, uploaded an Instagram carousel. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️”