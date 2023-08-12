Hailey Bieber Posts Then Deletes Belly Pic Amidst Pregnancy Rumours, Kim Kardashian Asks "Are You Okay?"

Hailey Bieber has fueled pregnancy rumors once again with her now-deleted cryptic Instagram post. The Rhode beauty founder teased her followers and friends with a super cute bare-belly image. The picture showcased her washboard abs embellished with an adorable gold charm chain that read - "Bieber". It almost looked like a pregnancy announcement but the supermodel soon deleted the entire carousel of pictures she had posted. Hailey then updated her Instagram with a new set of images, she captioned it - "Is currently watching all of Sex And The City for the first time ever." However, her 50 million followers and friends had already taken notice of her now-omitted bare belly picture and they flooded the comments section with questions.

Her mentor and guide, Kim Kardashian inquired - "Are u ok??? this is wild." Singer and actress, Vanessa Hudgens, seemingly did not notice the re-upload - "This belly chain is too cute," she commented assuming the picture to still be there. A fan questioned - "Did I miss something? Where’s the belly chain lol." A second fan wrote - "But I'm not seeing the belly chain!" A third fan noted - "Why Did u Delete The Chain It's So Dope." A fourth fan commented: " You ain’t slick." And a fifth one wondered - "Why would u delete belly chain pic it was so cute!" The original slideshow also included a photo of Hailey wearing a "B" necklace which she later updated with a new picture showcasing the necklace from a different angle.

Earlier, Hailey was seen with her best friend Lori Harvey out and about in Miami, she had sparked pregnancy rumors then too. The social media influencer was seen wearing a sheer white mini-dress, she paired it with a navy and yellow Nike baseball cap, gold earrings, and a large tan purse. She flaunted her large diamond engagement ring while gently caressing her stomach while walking down the street. The former Victoria's Secret model was also spotted delicately feeling a baby stroller as it passed by, hence fans soon started to trend "Hailey Bieber Pregnant" online.

Last week, one of Hailey's close friends seemingly shouted out a startling confession, while on a routine outing in California, Hailey was spotted with her husband, Justin Bieber, and a few of their friends. The group was seen laughing and chatting as they walked towards their car when one of them shouted - "I know you're pregnant." The supermodel did not respond to the impromptu revelation verbally except for giving a faint smile. Hailey had camouflaged her stomach with a long oversized brown button-up jacket which she wore on top of a crop top and denim shorts.

Hailey and Justin will soon be celebrating a milestone moment in their relationship, the couple is all set to complete five years of wedded bliss on September 13th. Hence, fans and friends are expecting an exciting announcement soon.

