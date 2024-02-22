Kourtney Kardashian Mocked for 'Gross' Detail with Travis in Australia, Fans Say They 'Can't Unsee It'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted indulging in some PDA backstage after Blink-182's performance at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend.

A fan-captured video showed the couple passionately kissing, embracing, and exchanging loving glances before being interrupted by Barker's bandmates, guitarist Tom DeLonge and bassist Mark Hoppus. During their affectionate moment, the couple, both clutching coffee cups, was observed holding hands.

Opting for relaxed attire for their daytime outing, the duo chose laid-back ensembles. Barker sported a basic white t-shirt paired with baggy burgundy pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, Kardashian appeared slightly out of her comfort zone, wearing black stilettos and an oversized black t-shirt with a visible hole. She accessorized with a small black purse and styled her hair in a high bun.

However, fans on Reddit were quick to critique Kardashian. Many expressed confusion with one commenter per The U.S. Sun stating, "I wish she would stop dressing like this. She is wearing a t-shirt with holes in it." Another Reddit user chimed in, calling it "one of her worst outfits ever." Some fans questioned whether the hole in Kardashian's shirt was intentional or accidental, while others speculated that her ensemble might be a result of post-pregnancy comfort. One fan humorously remarked, "This is totally an 'I just had a baby and nothing fits or is comfortable' outfit lol."

Additionally, questions were raised about Kardashian's penchant for wearing pointy heels, with one commenter jokingly asking if the designer of those heels had a pact with the couple. Despite the fashion critique, Kardashian appeared unfazed as she continued to support Barker and his bandmates during their tour through Australia and New Zealand. With several more Australian tour dates lined up, including two additional shows in Sydney, before embarking on their journey to New Zealand, according to Blink-182's tour schedule, the couple's adventures continue.

This isn't Kardashian's inaugural experience joining Barker on tour, as she has previously demonstrated their affectionate bond in public. Despite occasional fan scrutiny of her fashion selections, Kardashian remains fully committed to her relationship with the 48-year-old drummer. As they continue, to relish their experiences together on tour, Kardashian and Barker's affectionate bond remains steadfast and unwavering. Kardashian's recent photoshoot for her skincare brand, SKKN, prompted mixed responses from fans. In a group selfie posted by the 43-year-old star on Instagram, she stood surrounded by four models, sporting natural makeup and posing with a peace sign. Kardashian made a deliberate effort to include all the models in the frame by adjusting her posture.

While many fans praised Kardashian's appearance, others felt that her beauty was somewhat overshadowed by the models' presence. Comments on the post reflected this sentiment, with one fan remarking, "Kim, you're stunning, but these gorgeous ladies are stealing the show," as reported by The U.S. Sun.