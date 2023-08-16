‘Bachelorette’ Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out on ‘The View’ and Introduces Her Girlfriend : “I Was Nervous”

Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey has revealed a surprising update about her personal life on the popular talk show - The View. Windey shared that she is in a same-sex relationship and that she has been “seeing someone for a couple of months” but had kept it private “because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl," she told on the ABC daytime show. “I think when this happens, there’s some shame surrounding it. So I had to navigate through the shame. Like, what is it? Where’s it coming from?" She added, "But ultimately like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me do what I want, figure it out later.”

The reality star updated the news on her Instagram as well with an adorable set of images with her partner - Robby Hoffman, who is a comedian and TV writer. She captioned the pictures - "Told you I’m a girls girl!!" The first picture showcases the couple getting cozy with each other, the next set of images are of the new romantic couple enjoying a beach vacation and the last picture is of Windey standing with a rose in her hand.

On sharing her love publically for the first time on a TV platform Windey said, “People know me and have kind of related to me on the previous shows I’ve been on and I really appreciate them." She added, "Knowing how much people really care, I just want to be honest, I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”

According to Decider, she came out to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin in her first-ever public announcement regarding the change in her dating life. “I’ve had such an amazing experience with my time on Bachelor and Bachelorette dating all those men. That’s how people know me,” she said. “I always want to live my truth and my story.” The co-hosts of the show were shocked to learn the twist in her life to which Windey replied - “I don’t think anyone did. Not even me. I think it was always a whisper in me that got louder and louder. I didn’t really know to pay attention to it.”

Windey revealed that she was nervous about sharing the news. She added, “I was nervous coming here, but it feels like a huge weight lifted just being able to talk about it publicly.”

Deadline reports, while sharing her parents' reaction the former ABC star said - "Both of their jaws dropped to the floor, but they were like, ‘We just want you to be happy.’ They’ve really been supportive." Explaining further she said, "I do kind of come from a conservative family and a very heteronormative world. I was on dating shows, dating men. I was a Broncos cheerleader for five years. My whole world was kind of like male gaze-y. So I feel like it’s not something my parents ever imagined for me." She continued, "So I think it’s going to take time, just like the rest of the world. Just like for me, you know, it took me a while to like, stop questioning and just start trusting. And I’m fully trusted. And I’m here.”

