The founder of Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian, is content with her role as a mother. She recently showed off her opulent setup while caring for her newborn, Rocky Thirteen Barker. On her Instagram Stories, the Hulu star shared a monochrome photo of her cozy breakfast nook, revealing a portion of her $9 million Californian property in Calabasas. The mother of four showed off her round wooden dining table and comfortable chairs. It faced a wall of huge windows overlooking her expansive lawn, and the most important feature in the image was Rocky's $468 high chair next to the high-end family table.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, the reality star is known to flaunt her wealth from time to time. Right after the birth of her first child with drummer husband Travis Barker, the KUWTK star was criticized for showing off her expensive baby registry. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Poosh x Babylist registry featured 64 items, including a luxurious $1,877 Oilo 'Flynn Gliding Swivel Nursery Recliner.' The list also included a $899 Stokke 'Sleepi Bed' designed out of a sturdy beech wood frame. It also featured an $899 WonderFold 'W4 Luxe Stroller Wagon', a $13.99 personalization mall 'Tiny Testament Personalized Baptism Bible', a $650 Doona 'Midnight Edition Car Seat & Stroller,' and a $9.99 LNGLAT '3-Pack Baby Bandana Drool Bibs'.

The new parents went all the way out to celebrate their first Christmas together. The Kardashians star shared a picture of Rocky's stocking with Santa Claus stitched on it on her Instagram Stories. Later, Travis posted an adorable photo of a pile of gifts, which included toys and stuffed animals, on his Facebook page. The photo was taken beneath a white teepee that had Christmas lights strung over it. Rocky's name appeared on a Santa hat at the top, indicating that the dozen gifts were intended for the two-month-old. The Blink-182 drummer further shared a picture of personalized infant boxer shorts featuring Rocky's monogram on the pockets and waistline.

Kardashian shares Mason, 14; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, 40. Travis shares a stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, 24; Landon, 20; and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 48. The couple has been over the moon with the birth of their son, Rocky. “Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," a source had shared with People previously. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end." "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," they added. "She feels so blessed."

As for Travis, the source shared that he "keeps being amazing," noting, "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital." "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," the source added.

