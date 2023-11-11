Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Luxurious Baby Registry Includes This $1,877 Worth Gift

Rocky Thirteen Barker was born last Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink 182. The delighted pair has put up a 64-item Poosh x Babylist registry, which includes a $24 Petite Lem "Skeleton Glow-in-the-Dark Organic Cotton Footie" onesie. As per The Daily Mail, the Oilo "Flynn Gliding Swivel Nursery Recliner," retailed at $1,877, is the most costly item on the 44-year-old reality star's registry. The list also includes a solid beech wood frame Stokke 'Sleepi Bed', which retails for $899. Aside from the wheels, it resembles the crib Kourtney previously purchased for her nursery.

A WonderFold 'W4 Luxe Stroller Wagon', which retails for $899, is one of the more expensive items on The Kardashians star's list. It is presently on sale for $604.25. In addition, Kourtney, who had "urgent fetal surgery" in September, listed a $650 Doona "Midnight Edition Car Seat & Stroller" for her miraculous baby boy to use while driving. Another item on her registry is a $13.99 "Tiny Testament Personalized Baptism Bible" from Personalization Mall, which she could use whenever she chooses to christen her child. Black, white, and gray LNGLAT '3-Pack Baby Bandana Drool Bibs' retailed for $9.99, making it the least expensive item on Kourtney's wishlist. Kourtney and Travis, who, following a frenzied 16 months of courtship and three separate wedding ceremonies in 2022 (April 4, May 15, and May 22), each have three children from previous marriages.

As per Page Six, the KUWTK alum has chalked out a strict "invite-only" rule for visitors who wish to meet her newborn baby son. “Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis,” an insider told The US Sun. “Kourtney and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.” "So now everyone's talking about where Kim will be on the list. Kris will be first - but who is going to get the second invite? Kourtney has said it's a germs thing - to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk - but it's, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm's length," the insider alleged.

Another source told People, “Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," the source said. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end." "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," they added of The Kardashians star. "She feels so blessed." As for Barker, the source revealed that he "keeps being amazing," noting, "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," the source added.

