Kourtney Kardashian Took to Instagram with a Cryptic Story, Her First Since Rocky Thirteen's Birth

Kourtney Kardashian is known for the emanated reality television series: The Kardashians; a show she’s still an active part of. Apart from amassing fame and fortune via the famed series, she’s also a successful entrepreneur with the launch of her brand “Lemme" - she’s observed promoting it on her social media platforms including Instagram. In light of being active on the platform, the influencer has been dormant as she recently gave birth to her son Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom she shares with her husband - Travis Barker. But it appears that the new mom is back to the Gram with a rather cryptic message.

As per The Sun, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories for the first time since giving birth to her son to share her thoughts for the day. As per sources, Kardashian is known to have attended Catholic school but hasn’t often discussed her religious beliefs as per Style Caster. On that note, she did share what appears to be a devotional passage that emphasized the “Time of Abundance” in her life.

While a vast portion boasts a possibly positive note, the part that appeared to be cryptic is as follows: “Feelings of false guilt creep in, telling them they don’t deserve to be so richly blessed.” It continued to read, “When a child balks at accepting my gifts, I am deeply grieved. The passage continued to highlight verses from the Bible in light of the topic Kardashian seemed to be reading about. As mentioned earlier, this is the very first time the new mom has made an appearance on social media since delivering her child. Nevertheless, Kardashian hasn’t issued any other comments on the story since she posted it.

Her last post however included a promotion carousel of her brand ‘Lemme’. This monochrome-themed photoshoot not only managed to promote her brand but also offered fans a final glimpse of Kourtney’s bump before her delivery. In the photoshoot, she appeared to be wearing a white shirt which seemed to button up halfway allowing her bump to be seen with the pink bottle nestled securely on it. She also rocked a pair of low-waist jeans which were ripped at her knees.

The now-new mother was a picture of elegance with her thick black hair in a chic bun with a few loose strands. Her eyes in both pictures remained shut allowing her eye makeup to shine even through a monochromatic frame. As per the caption of her post, she launched prenatal capsules rich in various vital vitamins.

Kardashian captioned her post by noting an instruction to her teammates from 'Lemme'. “I told our team @lemme this one had to be rushed (and they didn’t know why)” She continued, “When my doctors were even struggling to find me the best prenatal that had the perfect amounts of everything I needed.” She ended her caption by announcing the name of her new product.

