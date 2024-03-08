Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Son Reign Creates Buzz with Uncanny Justin Bieber Resemblance

In a recent escapade to Australia and New Zealand for her husband, Travis Barker's tour, Kourtney Kardashian sparked quite a buzz among her fans. The focal point of attention? Her youngest son, Reign. With his mischievous antics and striking resemblance to pop sensation Justin Bieber, the nine-year-old stole the limelight in several snapshots shared by his mom.

Kardashian fans were treated to a preview of Kardashian's (44), fun-filled trip to Australia and New Zealand. Fans were drawn to a few images of Reign, since they showed him like 30-year-old A-list pop artist Bieber, as per OK Magazine. In one photo, Kourtney and her kids took a goofy selfie, while in another, the nine-year-old was seated inside an ATV's trunk. In a third picture of the boy, Kourtney was seated across from Reign as they made funny faces in a restaurant after feasting on some snacks.

Kourtney Kardashian

The son of the founder of Lemme had his nails painted black and was decked up in a graphic T-shirt similar to Kardashian. In the comments area, fans remarked on how much Reign and Bieber looked alike. "Reign is Bieber's kid for sure," a fan asserted. Another person said, "Wow, I thought he was Justin Bieber for a minute there." "That kinda looks like Justin Jr." was said by a third. "Little Bieber! He’s so cute," remarked a fourth.

Reign appeared to be having a great time when on vacation with his family in February. Kardashian uploaded a photo of Reign at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on her Instagram Story. He looked great in it, sporting a green short-sleeved shirt, matching overalls, and a black beanie. He lifted his arms, his eyes closed, and a broad smile spread across his face. The kid stood in front of a big wall that had a Blink-182 poster all over it. Barker was pictured on the billboard alongside his bandmates, 48-year-old Tom DeLonge and 51-year-old Mark Hoppus, all dressed in white, as per The Sun.

What’s the one conspiracy theory you believe to be 100% true and why is it Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign being Justin Bieber’s kid? — Cats & Crosschecks✈️ (@catncarattt) September 11, 2023

While in Australia, Kardashian received a lot of backlash about her daughter Penelope. Additionally, Kardashian and Penelope were caught on camera bringing Barker to the stage so he could perform with Blink last month. During their stroll around the backstage area, Barker and Kardashian huddled together and engaged in intense conversation while encircling each other with their arms. This was followed by an extended and highly visible kiss. The wife of Barker's bandmate Mark looked on Penelope for a while while she stood behind her mother, but when her mom and stepdad began kissing, Penelope moved away.

On Reddit, a fan posted, "Poor Penelope. You can see how [Mark’s] wife goes to check on her to make her feel included." "Ok seriously what is wrong with Kourtney? Penelope has said over and over it makes her uncomfortable and it’s like Kourtney pays no attention to where she is," snapped a second.