King Charles Was Hesitant About Taking Action Against Former Prince Andrew – But Prince William Knew What Needed To Be Done

The Royal family’s name got entangled in the Epstein scandal because of former Prince Andrew’s persistent ties with the late sex offender. While Andrew had previously denied allegations brought against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, in 2022, he eventually decided to settle the lawsuit, which cost him $16 million.

Andrew’s connection to Epstein was naturally putting a dent in the royal family’s reputation, and ultimately, on Oct. 30, 2025, King Charles made the decision to strip him of his title. He also lost his residence near Buckingham Palace.

While King Charles’ decision showed that he ultimately chose the monarchy over family, reports suggest he was not always certain. Given the nature of the scandal and its impact on the monarchy’s reputation, the king initially wanted to handle the matter internally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire✨ (@royaltywithclaire)

However, the situation escalated, and Prince William reportedly recognized the urgency and supported his father’s decision.

Rob Shuter’s Substack further revealed that while King Charles knew he needed to act against Andrew, he remained hesitant. Another insider said he “didn’t want to upset Andrew.” The report also mentioned that his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, did not intervene, suggesting that “nobody wanted to be the bad guy,” as one insider put it.

Following King Charles’ decision, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying he would be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor going forward. The statement further added, “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightline, ABC News (@nightline)

It also mentioned, “These censures are deemed necessary… Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Then, on February 19, 2026, Andrew was arrested by Thames Valley Police on allegations of passing sensitive government information to Epstein. Moreover, Andrew’s emails revealed that he continued communicating with Epstein even after claiming he had severed all ties.

Several high-profile names have reportedly appeared in the files, including President Donald Trump. While Trump has repeatedly denied ties to Epstein, reports claim his name appears multiple times in the documents, along with references to past contact.