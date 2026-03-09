Ex-Prince Andrew Probe Deepens as Former Palace Aide Claims ‘I Would Rather Talk To The Police’

Charlotte Manley, who used to work closely with ex-Prince Andrew, says she’s ready to talk to the police as they dig into his old connections with people tied to Jeffrey Epstein. This comes after reports surfaced that she signed off on a Buckingham Palace check back in 2000 for a massage arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Manley, now 68, spent years in high-level roles with Andrew. She started as his assistant private secretary and treasurer in 1996, then stepped up as his private secretary from 2001 to 2003. She handled his travel, schedules, and paperwork while he was Britain’s trade and investment rep. Manley was often by his side on overseas trips and at official events.

The £75 check from a palace account paid for a massage for Monique Giannelloni. Maxwell set up the appointment. Giannelloni told the British press Andrew greeted her wearing a robe, then came out of the bathroom naked. She called it embarrassing, but said the massage itself was uneventful and polite.

Manley hasn’t talked publicly about that check, says People Magazine. When reporters showed up at her house, she didn’t want to say much. But, she made it clear she’s willing to help the investigation. “I would rather talk to the police than the press,” she said. She added she wasn’t sure how much she could actually offer them.

All of this is unfolding as the spotlight on Andrew heats up again. In February, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested and questioned for about 11 hours on suspicion of public misconduct. Investigators want to know if he passed sensitive information to Epstein while serving as trade envoy. Police say it is still an active investigation.

During Andrew’s time as trade envoy during the early 2000s, Manley and other staff traveled with him. He promoted British business abroad. Photos and records from those years often show Manley standing right beside him at events and meetings.

Andrew’s Epstein connection has haunted him for years. Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He then died in jail in 2019 while facing trafficking charges.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping recruiting girls for Epstein. She is now serving a 20-year prison sentence. However, much has been said about her life inside prison.

Andrew consistently denies any wrongdoing involving Epstein or Maxwell. In 2019, he stepped away from public life after a disastrous TV interview. In 2022, he settled a civil case with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of assault at age 17. He never admitted liability. And, Giuffre died in 2025.

Lately, there has been a lot of interest in Andrew’s finances . Documents show he co-owned Inverness Asset Management, based in the British Virgin Islands from 2007 until it closed in 2019. Lawmakers want to know if this offshore company paid for his travel or anything else while he was trade envoy. So far, they haven’t revealed whether they have found anything or not.

Manley retired in 2024 after working at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. If it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the site of the royal weddings and funerals. Now, investigators are combing through old records, bank documents, and travel logs. The past keeps coming back as the inquiry rolls on.