King Charles is Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ Due to the Absence of Senior Royals: 'A Bit of a Nightmare'

Earlier this year, King Charles faced a major setback when he was diagnosed with cancer, prompting him to reduce his royal duties. The following month brought another blow as his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, bravely disclosed her battle with cancer. In addition to struggling with their health challenges, it was reported that Charles is feeling 'frustrated' with the current state of the monarchy, as reported by Mirror. His sentiments, shared by his former butler, hint at internal tensions within the royal household. With two senior members of the Firm undergoing treatment for cancer, the royal family has had to navigate a period of significant change and restructuring.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

Grant Harrold has given insights into the reported frustration of the monarch as both Charles and the Princess of Wales undergo treatment for their battles with cancer. Harrold said, “Behind closed doors, it’s all a bit of a muddle,” as reported by the New York Post. He added, “Obviously, the king is trying to get better, that’s going to be the big focus. I think Charles will find it very frustrating that he’s not able to work as much, I can believe that — I know what he’s like, he’s a workaholic. I’m sure that will be frustrating.” He further disclosed that with the King and the Princess of Wales sidelined, the monarchy is currently operating at half its usual capacity.

Harrold added, “Even though you have all the other royals standing in, it’s not the same. I can imagine it’s a bit of a nightmare behind closed doors for the actual Firm as such. The face of the monarchy at the moment is not how it should be.” Initially, the palace indicated that Middleton would resume her royal duties after Easter. However, it's now been clarified that she will only return to her royal responsibilities once she has received medical clearance from her doctors. This decision comes after the mother of three had already taken a step back from her duties following abdominal surgery in January.

In late February, Middleton began chemotherapy following post-operative tests that revealed the need for further treatment. Furthermore, Harrold said, “Kate previously spoke about coming back to work in spring, but there were talks of her not appearing at the Trooping of the Colour, so maybe we’re looking at six to nine months until we see her back in action. Once she’s had her treatment, there’s going to be a recovery period, but Kate will be keen to be getting on with stuff as soon as she can." As Charles and Middleton focus on their treatments, the palace has announced that Prince William, the future King, will maintain his schedule of official royal engagements.

Amid these developments, Her Majesty the Queen expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of kind wishes and support for Middleton. Queen Camilla, during a royal visit to Shrewsbury, Shropshire, engaged with enthusiastic crowds, including two young girls who inquired about the Princess of Wales's well-being. Camilla said, "I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support." Camilla will join Charles at the Easter service this weekend, demonstrating unity, but Middleton will be absent.