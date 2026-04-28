King Charles III’s U.S. Itinerary With Trump Reveals Carefully Planned Diplomatic Moves

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in the United States, launching a high-profile visit alongside President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The royal couple landed at Joint Base Andrews just before 03:00 PM ET on April 27 and were welcomed with a formal reception. They were officially greeted by U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley and British Ambassador Christian Turner.

According to TMZ, Trump greeted Charles and Camilla with handshakes at the White House, then greeted Melania with cheek kisses. Later, all four posed for photographs before heading for a private afternoon tea.

The royal couple is in the U.S. for an extensive four-day visit, which will span Washington, New York, and Virginia from April 27 to April 30. The schedule includes official events, meetings, philanthropic initiatives and public gatherings.

🤩 King Charles III and Queen Camilla just pulled up in the U.S. — kicking off a headline-making, historic visit with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Photos: https://t.co/br2akr4rtJ pic.twitter.com/GL925KLUIr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 27, 2026

According to the BBC, a garden party was held on the South Lawn, attended by members of Congress, Cabinet members, military personnel, and students from the British International School of Washington.

On April 28, Trump and Melania Trump will reunite with the King and Queen for an official welcome ceremony at the White House. This event will include a formal military review, continuing a tradition that dates to the 18th century.

The United States Marine Band will perform the national anthems of both nations, while the Presidential Salute Battery will carry out a 21-gun salute. King Charles is set to address both houses of Congress, an uncommon honor for a British monarch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Trump and Melania will exchange gifts with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by a bilateral meeting at the White House. The Queen and Melania will also attend a cross-cultural education on themes of artificial intelligence.

In the evening, the Trumps will host a formal state dinner for the royal couple in the East Room of the White House. After two days in Washington, Charles and Camilla will visit New York to complete the rest of their itinerary, including visits to a community organization and a gathering of business leaders.

Meanwhile, the Queen will participate in a literary event celebrating the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh. They will visit Virginia and Bermuda to explore national parks and later join the Indigenous American community members to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The state visit will conclude with a return to Washington, followed by a formal farewell and a wreath-laying ceremony honoring U.S.-UK military ties.

The royal couple arrived shortly after disruptions at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, which involved more than 2,000 attendees.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the annual dinner — which honors journalists covering the White House — was abruptly canceled and rescheduled after a gunman, later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, allegedly opened fire at the Hilton Washington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7NEWS Australia (@7newsaustralia)

Secret Service agents in protective gear evacuated Trump and Melania Trump, along with other Cabinet members. Trump reportedly slipped and fell before agents assisted him from the area.

Following reported security incidents involving Trump, the safety of the royal couple has been a concern for British officials.

Darren Jonas, a government official from the U.K., told NBC News, “Our teams are working closely to ensure that security arrangements are put appropriately in place.”