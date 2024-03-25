King Charles ‘Feeling Very Emotional’ After Shared Cancer Diagnosis with Cherished Kate Middleton

The royal family of the United Kingdom is undergoing a tough phase with the diagnosis of cancer of two members of the family, including King Charles and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Father-in-law and daughter-in-law forged a strong bond with their diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch made a journey from London to Windsor Castle for a heartfelt discussion with his cherished daughter-in-law. It's reported that Princess Middleton, aged 42, sought solace in Charles, discussing his battle with illness. During their private lunch, they also discussed the heartfelt video in which Princess Middleton openly expressed her shock upon learning of her cancer diagnosis while sitting on a park bench. This intimate gathering further strengthens the profound connection between Middleton and the King warmly describing her as his beloved daughter-in-law.

Before this, the King had shown his support by visiting Kate at the London Clinic, both clad in robes as they recovered from their respective surgeries. According to The Telegraph, a source shared, "The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles." Adding further, the source said, "They can both empathize with what the other is going through, which does help at a difficult time like this."

At that time, the Princess had undergone significant abdominal surgery, initially not suspected to be related to cancer. Following the surgery, subsequent tests uncovered indications of the disease. The source further cited that the royal family members, Middleton and Charles have found solace in each other's company as they strongly combat their respective battles with cancer simultaneously and brave it with all their might. The King holds a special affection for Kate, considering her like a daughter he never had. Princess Kate frequently seeks His Majesty's counsel on matters about the royal family.

"What we've seen in recent weeks is that because they are both going through the same health experience it's cemented that bond," said the source close to the royal family. Revealing the strong bond between the two they added, "He's not a father figure as such – she's got her dad to whom she's devoted – but you could say the King treats her like the daughter he never had. You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsey." Another insider said, "There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment."