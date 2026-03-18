King Charles’ Expected U.S. Visit in Doubt Amid Donald Trump and Keir Starmer’s Diplomatic Rift

Despite having strong bilateral ties for quite some time, President Donald Trump has recently criticized U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and questioned Britain’s value as an ally. Trump stated that Starmer is “not Winston Churchill” and claimed that the U.K. is no longer the “Rolls-Royce of allies.”

Trump’s strong words came as a surprise to many since the two leaders previously shared a friendly relationship. Some observers even claimed that Starmer used Trump’s rhetoric during his appearance at the Oval Office last February.

“This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented… This is truly historic – an unprecedented second state visit,” Starmer had said during his visit. Following his statements, the U.K. secured a lower tariff rate than what the European Union were required to pay.

🚨President Trump just received an invitation from King Charles III for a second state visit to the UK. “This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented.” pic.twitter.com/g7M0WFENh8 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 27, 2025

However, The relationship changed between the two leaders after the United States (U.S.) asked Britain for stronger military support in its conflict with Iran.

Starmer reportedly refused to allow the use of British military bases as he believed such action could be illegal. This allegedly left Trump upset. Although Britain later helped defend the U.S. against Iranian retaliation, the initial refusal may have strained the relationship between the two nations.

Although Trump called out most of America’s allies for their reluctance in assisting the U.S. militarily in its war with Iran, the president seemed to aim sharper criticisms at Starmer. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump urged Starmer not to bother sending “two aircraft carriers to the Middle East”.

Ten days ago Trump said that “We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!” pic.twitter.com/6xCtjqTm8t — Sari Arho Havrén (@SariArhoHavren) March 17, 2026

“We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won!” Trump said. Further, the 79-year-old also claimed to have explained Starmer on how to use his powers as a prime minister after the latter said that he would need to discuss the options of helping the U.S. with his team.

“You don’t have to worry about a team… you’re the prime minister; you can make a decision… It’s very disappointing,” Trump said. Meanwhile, these public attacks on the British prime minister may have now created a serious diplomatic strain.

Lawmakers in the U.K. are starting to worry about the wider impact, especially on a possible United States visit by King Charles. Labour Party Member of Parliament Emily Thornberry said the situation needs careful thought. “The last thing that we want to do is have His Majesty… embarrassed.”

“I think it needs to be thought through very carefully as to whether or not it’s appropriate to go ahead now,” she said. “I suspect it would be safer to delay it,” Thornberry stated on the BBC’s flagship morning radio program.

So far, the king’s visit, expected around April to mark the 250th anniversary of United States’ independence, has not been officially confirmed. However, Trump has said that he expects King Charles to come “very soon.”

Despite his growing rift with Starmer, the president mentioned at a news conference that he expects to host foreign heads at his “magnificent ballroom”.