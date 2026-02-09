King Charles Is Being Told to Rethink a Trump-Era U.S. Visit

King Charles III is being warned against a U.S. visit and urged to reconsider, amid the possibility of his trip being politicized and exploited by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The warning comes from political strategist Steve Schmidt, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project and the Save America Movement, who voiced his concerns while appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast.

Clarifying the potential result of the UK monarch’s possible trip to the U.S. on the country’s 250th anniversary, Schmidt warned the King must postpone his visit to avoid being used as “a propaganda tool.”

So far, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether King Charles will visit the U.S. in 2026. The idea was publicly floated by Donald Trump last September, after he visited the United Kingdom. The president’s visit included an overnight stay at Windsor Castle, followed by ceremonial events hosted by the King.

Therefore, following the possibility of the King’s visit to the U.S. in the spring of 2026, Schmidt asked the UK monarch to think twice. Speaking with the host, Joanna Coles, the political strategist claimed to “have a message for the king”.

Schmidt warned:

“I’m involved in a group called the Save America Movement. The king should not come to America in 2026. Should he step foot on American soil in service of MAGA as a propaganda tool, then the crown will be attacked with an advertising campaign that would not be permitted in England. It will be no holds barred.”

Speaking on the podcast, Steve Schmidt clarified that if the King still wishes to pay a visit in 2026, his trip would come at a steep cost. After all, the monarch’s visit risks being framed as an endorsement of Trump or the MAGA movement.

Schmidt also issued a threat claiming that the Save America Movement would launch a highly visible advertising campaign if King Charles agreed to visit the U.S. and serve political optics. Just as Trump was received in Great Britain during his 2025 visit, with images of him and Jeffrey Epstein projected onto buildings, Schmidt noted the U.S. would deploy similar tactics.

“I will project images onto buildings in New York City. I will run ad campaigns that, again, boggle the British imagination. It will be mortifying for the entire British government, right? It will be a trip.” Schmidt pledged.

Issuing such threats during the podcast discussion, Schmidt questioned whether the British government would want to subject the monarchy to that level of controversy. The political strategist further highlighted the generational bonds between Great Britain and the United States.

He mentioned that previously, when George Washington relinquished his power after two presidential terms, it earned King Charles’ admiration. But now, Donald Trump’s political behavior stands in stark opposition to that legacy of restraint.

“Should the king come to Washington, it will be a celebration of Donald Trump in a moment of existential crisis for American democracy,” Schmidt explained.