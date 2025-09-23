US President Donald Trump’s attempt to adopt a new moniker with some historic royal ancestry was thwarted by King Charles. The conversation took place last week during the US leader’s historic second state visit to the UK.

Known for calling his political rivals derogatory names, such as “crooked” Hillary Clinton or “sleepy” Joe Biden, President Trump has a more terrifying royal term in mind for King Charles. During his visit to Windsor Castle, the 47th President was inspired by the history of the nearly 1000-year-old Norman stronghold.

Trump: I asked King Charles why don’t we call you Charles the Conqueror — he said no. I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/HVhfwH822g — Acyn (@Acyn) September 21, 2025

When an assistant told Mr. Trump that it was constructed in 990, he said he was “trying to figure that one out.” 990? Thus, it’s considered to be quite old. At that time, the king was known as William the Conqueror. “That’s the coolest name I’ve ever heard,” he said during the American Cornerstone Institute Dinner.

“William the Conqueror… he built this massive, massive castle, and he was known for winning wars,” Mr Trump marveled. The US commander then hoped that King Charles, his host, would be as enthusiastic as he was and gave him a new moniker that was modeled after the Norman king.

In 1066, Norman King William the Conqueror invaded England and won the Battle of Hastings against Anglo-Saxon King Harold Godwinson. Until 1087, he reigned as William I, creating many of the chivalric customs and symbols still used in modern monarchies, such as Windsor Castle.

As the United States reaches its 250th anniversary next year, President Trump was considering the past throughout his speech. The United States, which was formed from thirteen British colonies, declared its independence from King George III in 1776.

Trump-“I asked King Charles, “Why don’t we call you Charles the Conqueror?” He said, “No, I don’t think so.” — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) September 21, 2025

Mr. Trump told his terrified audience: “I asked King Charles, ‘Why don’t we call you Charles the Conqueror?’” The King was remembered to reply: “No, (Laughs) I don’t think so. I don’t think so.” President Trump praised Charles for his more contemporary accomplishments, which are very different from the battlefields of the Middle Ages, even though he didn’t care for the warlike nickname.

“He’s a great guy and he’s doing a great job. An unbelievable job,” the US leader said. President Trump is reportedly eager for a royal presence at the festivities next year, despite the tumultuous start to the relationship between Britain and the recently independent US.

As they returned to Washington, DC, a senior White House official discussed the success of Mr. Trump’s trip to the UK, which fueled rumors of a reciprocal State Visit on the 250th anniversary.