Donald Trump’s UK Visit Kicks Off With Embarrassing Hiccups – Mocked With Epstein Posters and Looming Media Exposé of 100 ‘Lies’

Donald and Melania Trump are in the U.K. for a brief visit. The couple is expected to spend time with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, along with other members of the royal family. This is not a holiday but rather a state visit, so the couple has a packed schedule.

A royal salute and a state banquet will greet them, after which the couple will have a formal dinner with the members, including Prince William and Princess Kate. Trump is also set to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and visit the late Queen Elizabeth’s grave.

While Trump must be thinking of the next thing to eat during the lavish lunch and keep the spotlight on him for maximum attention, reports suggest that his critics are looking at this as an opportunity to hold him accountable for his alleged lies, rude remarks and his lengthy accusing posts on Truth Social which often happen to be aimed at specific media channels, people of other parties.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, Channel 4, a British television station, has announced it will air a special broadcast titled “Trump v The Truth.” This will be a televised compilation of over 100 documented falsehoods, distortions, and inaccuracies made by Trump since he took office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the program aims to be “the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths ever broadcast on television.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in London today for a historic State Visit to strengthen UK-USA ties. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Greeted with ceremonial honors, they’ll meet King Charles 👑, PM Keir Starmer, and join The Princess of Wales 👑 for a special engagement… pic.twitter.com/1Zb9fL2fAg — British Royaltea (@BritishRoyaltea) September 16, 2025

Donald Trump and his administration have been under constant scrutiny not only for their immigration and gender policies but also for his ties with the Jeffrey Epstein case, which has put immense pressure on Trump’s team to release the alleged files.

The television takedown is reportedly just one part of the backlash. Protestors have gone a step further; they are staging eye-catching demonstrations that directly call out Trump’s alleged ties to the late offender Epstein. Reportedly, a huge banner was put up on the lawn of The Windsor Castle, with Trump and Epstein on it.

The activist group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ claimed responsibility for the stunt, vowing that “Epstein will haunt Trump wherever he goes.” While people on social media applauded the creativity behind the political protests, the protest escalated further as images of Trump with Epstein, along with Trump’s Georgia mugshot, were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle. Some protesters held signs that said, “Danger Man,” and “Traitor, Hater, Would-be Dictator,” outside Trafalgar Square.

Protesters in the UK rallied against President Trump’s state visit, chanting their disapproval. They also projected a photo of Trump with Epstein onto Windsor Castle’s outer wall. #Trump #Epstein #UK #WindsorCastle pic.twitter.com/tvPZ8GlvqX — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) September 17, 2025

Thames Valley Police said in a statement Tuesday night that they arrested four adults in lieu of the shocking political stunt. “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously. Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection, and four people have been arrested,” an official statement read.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters on Sunday that ” the trip to the U.K. is going to be incredible.” He said Windsor Castle is “supposed to be amazing” and added, “It’s going to be very exciting.” This happens to be his second visit during his second term, and the White House authorities claim the visit will strengthen US-UK ties and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.