News

King Charles and Donald Trump’s Alleged ‘Dirty Double Deal’ to Keep Andrew Out of the Epstein Testimony

Published on: November 21, 2025 at 12:24 AM ET

King Charles and Trump accused of a secret deal to shield Prince Andrew

Mohar Battacharjee
Written By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
King Charles and Donald Trump linked to a quiet pact to protect Prince Andrew
King Charles and Donald Trump linked to a quiet pact to protect Prince Andrew (Image credits: The White House/X)

A report from RadarOnline is stirring up major controversy on both sides of the Atlantic, with claims that King Charles III and Donald Trump privately agreed to support each other during Trump’s recent state visit to the U.K.

According to the outlet, the alleged pact involved the royal family offering Trump public backing. At the same time, Trump, in return, would ensure Prince Andrew wasn’t forced to testify before the U.S. Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Reportedly, it took place in September 2025, during Trump’s second official visit to Windsor Castle. The timing was no accident: both men were under significant pressure related to the Epstein scandal. 

Trump faced growing pressure to release all Epstein files. Meanwhile, King Charles felt tense. He wanted to protect the monarchy’s reputation. This was tough after years of anger about Andrew’s connection to the convicted s– offender. An insider told the outlet that Trump saw great value in linking himself with the British royal family. One person claimed that being next to the KOing makes him “untouchable.” 

One source said, “He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It’s not about diplomacy for him—it’s about image and survival.” But for Trump, the deal wasn’t about formality or diplomacy. It was about surviving his image. To him, the stakes were personal and formal; to the King, deep, personal, and institutional.

A royal insider claimed, “There was immense pressure on both sides. “Charles wanted to protect the monarchy from being dragged deeper into the Epstein scandal, while Trump saw support from the royals as a powerful weapon for his public relations.” Andrew’s long shadow still looms over the royal family. King Charles took away many of his titles, banned him from public duties, and reportedly pushed him out of the $40 million Royal Lodge home.

King Charles did not want Andrew to face tough questions in Washington; this could bring the monarchy back into a global scandal, some sources said. Meanwhile, Trump was dealing with his own Epstein controversies.

The House Oversight Committee released Epstein’s “birthday book.” This book contains contacts and notes linked to Trump. It has sparked a new debate about what he knew and when.

During Trump’s visit to the U.K., activists projected images of the infamous Epstein birthday card onto Windsor Castle. This was a bold public display aimed straight at the president.

Speaking about Andrew’s fall and the Epstein affair, Trump said, “I feel very badly. I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family.”

One political insider said about his visits to royalty as president, “He sees these visits as redemption arcs. He can be facing indictments one day, then standing in Windsor Castle the next. In his mind, that contrast frees him from scandal. It’s classic Trump—he thinks the crown can launder his mucky reputation.”

It’s unclear if the alleged deal really happened. The report raises serious questions about political power and royal protection. It wonders if two powerful men secretly worked together to keep Prince Andrew out of Congress’s spotlight.
 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *