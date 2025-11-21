King Charles and Donald Trump’s Alleged ‘Dirty Double Deal’ to Keep Andrew Out of the Epstein Testimony

A report from RadarOnline is stirring up major controversy on both sides of the Atlantic, with claims that King Charles III and Donald Trump privately agreed to support each other during Trump’s recent state visit to the U.K.

According to the outlet, the alleged pact involved the royal family offering Trump public backing. At the same time, Trump, in return, would ensure Prince Andrew wasn’t forced to testify before the U.S. Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Reportedly, it took place in September 2025, during Trump’s second official visit to Windsor Castle. The timing was no accident: both men were under significant pressure related to the Epstein scandal.

This hit the right nerve, good job to everyone involved…. King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/w9vi6uIPB7 — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) October 27, 2025

Trump faced growing pressure to release all Epstein files. Meanwhile, King Charles felt tense. He wanted to protect the monarchy’s reputation. This was tough after years of anger about Andrew’s connection to the convicted s– offender. An insider told the outlet that Trump saw great value in linking himself with the British royal family. One person claimed that being next to the KOing makes him “untouchable.”

One source said, “He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It’s not about diplomacy for him—it’s about image and survival.” But for Trump, the deal wasn’t about formality or diplomacy. It was about surviving his image. To him, the stakes were personal and formal; to the King, deep, personal, and institutional.

King Charles and Trump in a golden carriage together.

This is highly inappropriate.

When Trump’s name is finally revealed on the Epstein list – this moment will come back to haunt the Monarchy. pic.twitter.com/p1gqMNp3sx — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 17, 2025

A royal insider claimed, “There was immense pressure on both sides. “Charles wanted to protect the monarchy from being dragged deeper into the Epstein scandal, while Trump saw support from the royals as a powerful weapon for his public relations.” Andrew’s long shadow still looms over the royal family. King Charles took away many of his titles, banned him from public duties, and reportedly pushed him out of the $40 million Royal Lodge home.

King Charles did not want Andrew to face tough questions in Washington; this could bring the monarchy back into a global scandal, some sources said. Meanwhile, Trump was dealing with his own Epstein controversies.

The House Oversight Committee released Epstein’s “birthday book.” This book contains contacts and notes linked to Trump. It has sparked a new debate about what he knew and when.

Watch as King Charles is confronted by a protester over how long he has known about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship pic.twitter.com/ZLIJYwKwqo — The National (@ScotNational) October 27, 2025

During Trump’s visit to the U.K., activists projected images of the infamous Epstein birthday card onto Windsor Castle. This was a bold public display aimed straight at the president.

Speaking about Andrew’s fall and the Epstein affair, Trump said, “I feel very badly. I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family.”

One political insider said about his visits to royalty as president, “He sees these visits as redemption arcs. He can be facing indictments one day, then standing in Windsor Castle the next. In his mind, that contrast frees him from scandal. It’s classic Trump—he thinks the crown can launder his mucky reputation.”

It’s unclear if the alleged deal really happened. The report raises serious questions about political power and royal protection. It wonders if two powerful men secretly worked together to keep Prince Andrew out of Congress’s spotlight.

