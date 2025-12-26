King Charles calls for "digital detox" in 2025 Christmas speech

King Charles III, 77, gave his fourth Christmas message and urged the UK and the Commonwealth to embrace a “digital detox.”

The monarch said this is necessary to counter the frenzy of modern life, while calling for themes of hope, reconciliation, and lessons from the past in uncertain times. People should step away from their digital devices, he urges, to “quieten our minds” and “allow our souls to renew”.

As noted by Fox News , the King delivered his Christmas message from the historic Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey, among the Christmas trees from the Princess of Wales recent carol service. The message aims to play a part in pausing a “world that seems to spin ever faster.” King Charles quoted T.S. Elliot, about finding “the still point of the turning world

Meanwhile, a royal aide reflected the King’s views on new technologies impacting community cohesion and wellbeing, particularly for youngsters. He also hoped that the holidays could offer an opportunity to focus on family, friends and faith, while fostering stronger communities and greater peace,

This year’s unscripted address reportedly stayed away from government guidance, while the King turned outward to avoid personal family matters. He praised universal values shared across faiths, including peace through forgiveness, resilience in adversity and building friendship through respect for neighbors.

With 2025 being the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Days, King Charles paid tribute to the World War II generation’s bravery, while mentioning fighters who were just teenagers. Footage of the commemorations were interspersed through his speech to remind viewers to “remember the past and learn from its lessons,” while ensuring that “right triumphs over wrong.” This came as some high-up UK officials had recently made suggestions of war.

As a sign of respect after King Charles finished the annual Christmas Kings speech, Ukrainian choir singers sang “Carol Of The Bells” the famous Ukrainian Christmas carol based on the Ukrainian New Year celebration song ‘Shchedryk’. Long Live The King 🇬🇧

Long Live Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5rWn86305L — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) December 26, 2025

Charles spoke of ongoing conflicts, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Songs for Ukraine chorus performed the Ukrainian song, “Carol of the Bells.” He also spoke of current divisions “at home and abroad” revealing visuals of Bondi Beach mourners, following the tragic and deadly attack in Australia. King Charles praised the spontaneous bravery of heroes who stepped up to defend others.

The British monarch spoke of his state visit to the Vatican, where he prayed with Pope Leo XIV, while framing Christmas as the ultimate pilgrimage of hope and peace, saying, “The prayer for peace and reconciliation still reverberates around the world today.”

The heartfelt Christmas message gathered families across the UK, while Charles’ words offered a timely call for compassion in such a divided time, while cherishing diversity to bridge divides and reconnect people in simple ways.

King Charles gives a ridiculous Christmas speech on “diversity is our strength”. Of course, he never has to live with the diversity behind his security and walls. He lives in a bubble. He does not represent Britain and refuses to defend the English.pic.twitter.com/j5GbbsplMs — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 25, 2025

Browsing X (formerly Twitter), King Charles’ speech received mixed messages from the people of Britain, with many stating that the monarch has no idea what they go through. One wrote, “King Charles gives a ridiculous Christmas speech on “diversity is our strength”. Of course, he never has to live with the diversity behind his security and walls. He lives in a bubble. He does not represent Britain and refuses to defend the English.”