Kimberly Guilfoyle Once Told Young 'Hot' Women Not to Vote in Bizarre Moment on Live TV

In 2014, television host and former Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle courted controversy by making scathing remarks about young female voters. According to the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle implied that young women have no place on juries or in voting booths during an episode of Fox News' The Five. According to the former California prosecutor, young women lack the life experience necessary to make wise choices. She commented that young women lack 'wisdom' and should go back to dating instead of voting, "I just think, excuse them so they can go back on Tinder and Match.com," she said.

“But when you’re young like that, you think — the same reason why young women on juries are not a good idea, they don’t get it,” Guilfoyle added. “They’re not in that same life experience of paying the bills, doing the mortgage, kids, community, crime, education, healthcare. They’re like healthy and hot and running around without a care in the world.” Guilfoyle went on to explain her remarks after co-host Bob Beckel interjected to argue that young women should serve on juries and have "every right in the world" to do so. “I didn’t say they shouldn’t be,” she said adding. “I just thank and excuse them."

Should young women (or men for that matter) who haven’t studied the issues… cast their vote at the ballot box? That discussion on @TheFive — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 23, 2014

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during the program, it was discussed whether the Democrats' charge that the Republicans are engaged in a "war on women" will hold water on election day this year. That is when the discussion concerning the relationship between age and political party ensued, with co-host Greg Gutfeld stating, “With age comes wisdom, and it’s a known fact that the older that you get, the more conservative you get.” Guilfoyle attracted major criticism for her comments, "Kimberly Guilfoyle on Fox telling young people not to vote? Unbelievable !!" actor and director Leonard Nimoy tweeted then.

Kimberly Guilfoyle on Fox telling young people not to vote? Unbelievable !! — Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) October 22, 2014

The former Victoria's Secret model wed Democrat Gavin Newsom, the then-city supervisor, who would subsequently become California's mayor and lieutenant governor. In 2006, their marriage came to an end. As per the Irish Star, Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., former president Donald Trump's eldest son, became engaged in 2020 and bought a $9.7 million Florida property together in 2021. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have engaged in political activities together, especially during the 2020 presidential campaign. However, media reports suggest that the couple have split since Trump Jr. was spotted on an alleged date with socialite Bettina Anderson.

“She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They weren’t exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other.” The two were spotted on August 17, inside The Honor Bar, housed within Palm Beach's upscale Royal Poinciana Plaza mall. Four months before the purported amorous encounter, Trump Jr. had lavished his fiancée Kimberly with affectionate remarks on social media to commemorate their sixth year of dating.

"Happy 6th anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you," he wrote in an Instagram post. Guilfoyle responded: "You are my best friend and my soulmate. Here's to us and the incredibly blessed life we share together. Looking forward to creating new memories and enjoying more adventures together."