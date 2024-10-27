Inside The Bizarre Moments of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's Marriage

The Bizarre Marriage of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom’s relationship was anything but normal. Before meeting Newsom, Guilfoyle dated his childhood best friend, Billy Getty, which made their romance even more complex. The Getty family became a key part of their lives, with Guilfoyle even wearing Billy’s mother’s tiara at her wedding. Politically too they were an odd pair—Newsom, a rising Democrat, and Guilfoyle, a quiet Republican. Their relationship with Kamala Harris also added tension. Despite trying to maintain a long-distance marriage, they separated in 2005 but continued appearing in public together. This fueled rumors of reconciliation until Newsom’s affair further complicated things.

A Tangled Web of Connections

The story of how Guilfoyle and Newsom first met seems straight out of a soap opera. Before Newsom, Guilfoyle was dating Billy Getty, heir to the Getty fortune and, coincidentally, Newsom's best friend. The couple met at a restaurant co-owned by the childhood buddies. In a 2004 interview, Guilfoyle revealed her close relationship with Billy's mother, Ann Getty. She wore Ann's tiara for the wedding, as per The List. The interview even took place in Ann's home. The Gettys were more than close friends; they were an integral part of Guilfoyle and Newsom's life.

Political Afflictions Differed

Guilfoyle and Newsom had their fair share of political differences. While Newsom was rising through the ranks of the Democratic Party, Guilfoyle was a registered Republican. She even shared on The Charlie Kirk Show that she had been a member of the Young Republicans during her college days at UC Davis. Some insiders found it strange that Guilfoyle never spoke about her political leanings, even in private. A source told The Washington Post that the couple 'felt like they were passing through,' suggesting that their marriage might have been more strategic than romantic.

The Kamala Harris Conundrum

Guilfoyle and Harris have a complicated history. Although Guilfoyle said she and Harris were never truly friends, her ex-husband Newsom seemed to suggest otherwise. In 2003, Guilfoyle told SFGate that Harris tried to block her from getting a job at the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, claiming there was no money to hire her. Harris refuted this and claimed it was she who called to assist on the matter. Harris even mentioned they had hung out several times afterward, which Newsom confirmed in 2023 by saying, “We were close with Kamala, she knew her well.”

Long-Distance Love and Its Demise

Shortly after Newsom's inauguration as mayor of San Francisco, Guilfoyle moved to the East Coast for a television career. She fiercely defended their bicoastal arrangement, telling SFGate, "Why can't a couple have two major careers? And why is it weird for the woman to be the bicoastal one? Men do it all the time!" In January 2005, they announced their separation, citing career demands as the reason. They claimed the split was amicable and added that it would 'never change' their love and respect for each other.

Post-Split Confusion

The couple's split sparked a lot of confusion as Guilfoyle continued to attend several public events with Newsom. Rumors of a reconciliation grew because of their continued tolerance for each other's company, particularly because their divorce took some time to settle in court. However, Newsom soon began an affair with the wife of one of his employees in late 2005. When questioned about his relationship status, he cryptically told reporters, "I have a very confusing life," as reported by Nicki Swift.