How the Relationship of Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry AKA 'Mondler' Grew Through the Years

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox's Friendship Ever Since Friends Happened

The entertainment industry continues to mourn the loss of late Friends actor Matthew Perry, beloved by all. Recently, his two castmates Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox dedicated emotional tributes to the late actor in light of his death. The rest of the cast including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston were all equally close to Perry. However, it was Cox that Perry seemed to share a rather special bond with. On-screen they both played the adorable couple ‘Chandler Bing’ and ‘Monica Geller’ and naturally developed a deep bond for each other. The duo claimed to never have dated in real life as per The New York Post. But their bond through the years will truly go on to become a cherished memory for fans and Cox. Take a look at the evolution of their friendship from Friends all the way until his tragic death as per The Us Magazine.

1. The Genesis of Their Friendship

The two first met on the set of the iconic and legendary sitcom Friends in 1994 in the month of September. Initially, the two weren’t exactly supposed to end up as a couple on the show given their platonic demeanor in the first few seasons. However, after an episode featuring the two explored the possibility of them becoming more than “just friends”; fans were all in. And so were they! ‘Chandler and Monica’ had a very beautiful narrative and storyline given their polar opposite personalities. Nonetheless, in a 2001 episode during the season 7 finale of the show, Perry and Cox’s characters got hitched in an adorable ceremony. All these little interactions and different storylines on the show made them develop a deeper respect and bond off-screen. One could say their experience on Friends became the ethos of their friendship, further cementing it through the years.

2. Their On-Screen Reunion

The aforementioned sitcom isn’t the only screen time the two shared together. After an emotional end to Friends, the two went on to pursue separate endeavors. Perry got the opportunity to work on other films such as 17 Again and more. Cox on the other hand starred in the horror-thriller franchise of Scream. While this was highly unexpected, the two had a very sweet reunion for the NBC sitcom series, Go On in 2013. While Perry was a regular, Cox’s appearance on the show hit hard in terms of nostalgia for fans. At the time, the actor took to X, formerly Twitter to share his thoughts on filming with Cox once more after years. The Friends alum tweeted with a heartwarming selfie of the two, “She is fantastic, obviously. And my desire to show off in front of her is back in full swing.” Shortly after, they even appeared together in Cox's film: Cougar Town.

3. Their Contact With Each Other After 'Friends' Ended

Staying in constant touch after Friends was certainly a difficult affair for most of the castmates of the show. Given they each became engrossed in their respective endeavors and projects, it was a tad bit difficult to remain connected. However, it wasn't impossible and whenever they each did get time to meet, it seemed like fun times all over again. In a 2015 conversation with Buzzfeed, Perry talked about his contact with Cox after the aforementioned show. He said, “We try to get together when we can. Courteney is a great host, and she has a nice place in Malibu, and we try to go there as often as possible.” Although he further narrates that all six weren’t able to “be in a room” for a while, he insinuates visiting Cox’s place often without them.

4. Their Lunch Dates

The one thing Cox has been renowned for is her passion for food and cooking. It appears that Perry too shared the same thoughts on the matter. As per sources, the two would often hang out for a meal outside or enjoy an in-house meal just enjoying each other's company. Back in 2019, Cox posted a sweet selfie featuring Perry on her Instagram account which presently boasts 14.6 Million followers. Cox and Perry shared a warm smile as they stood beside each other. Cox captioned the post, "Guess who I had lunch with today... I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier?" the final line was a reference to an iconic dialogue from the series.

5. The 'Friends' Reunion

After the final episode of Friends aired on the 6th of May, 2004, fans were eagerly waiting for a possible reunion of the castmates. After years and years of asking and patiently waiting, fans were blessed with a one-time-only special event: Friends: The Reunion in 2021. This exclusive event featured the entire cast of the show and made for quite a bittersweet moment. The cast discussed where each of their characters would be presently, and of course, so did Cox and Perry spoke out on the same. Cox claimed that “Monica and Chandler would still be together in the present.” She then turned to Perry and added, “You are making me laugh every day.” This comment of hers insinuates that the two possibly talk on a more regular basis.

6. The Many 'Happy Birthdays'

Birthday wishes are perhaps one of the most special and personal greetings that are deeply appreciated by the person of the day! It's a very subtle gesture that conveys feelings of genuine affection and respect. Cox and Perry never missed wishing each other on their respective birthdays and would often take to the Gram to share what they mean to each other, and likewise express their gratitude for existing in each other’s lives. Perhaps one of the first times that Cox decided to make it a tradition was in August 2021 when she posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the story wishing him, “Happy Birthday to one of the funniest people I KNOW,” per People. Like so, the years were filled with many selfies and memories of their time spent together.

7. Courteney Cox's Support for Matthew Perry Concerning His Vices

Perry has been quite vocal about his struggle with alcohol addiction and other vices, but through it all Cox stood by him. Given that even on the famous sitcom they were always a team who had each other’s backs, even in real life Cox made sure she was there for him when the opportunity arose. During a February 2022 interview with The Times of London, Cox expressed her concern for Perry during the time he struggled with the vice. She discussed how difficult of a time he was going through. Cox mentioned, “That was a lot of pressure he put on himself. That’s a lot to think. About how much he relied on that for his own self-worth.” The actress continued as she recalled his progress at the time, “He’s just struggled for a while. I think he’s doing great now.”

8. Bidding a Painful Adieu

Goodbyes are truly never easy…they’re the most painful of emotions a person could endure. Losing a friend nonetheless often leaves a void in one's heart that will definitely need some time to heal. When Perry’s death was first reported by TMZ, the cast and crew of Friends were [and possibly still are] in utter shock on hearing the loss of their beloved. It wasn’t until recently that each of the cast mates began to share a tribute to the late actor and great friend. As mentioned earlier, Cox also dedicated a very emotional montage to honor her on-screen partner and good friend on Instagram. She shared their favorite moment from the show and penned down a heartbreaking caption that possibly echoed her heartfelt thoughts. She ended her caption by highlighting her final thoughts concerning Perry’s character. Cox said, “He was funny and he was kind.” While Perry is unfortunately no more, his memory and the joy he brought to fans and his friends will never be forgotten by them, and certainly not by Cox herself.

