Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr's Nicknames For Each Other Revealed — It's As Weird As You'd Expect

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have interesting nicknames for each other. The couple had lately grabbed headlines for the negative press of their relationship. However, a source exclusively told Page Six that the former Fox News host calls her fiance "Junior Mints" which seemingly refers to his bank account though the insiders say it has nothing to do with money.

Donald Trump Jr. high-fives Kimberly Guilfoyle before speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Image Source: Photo by Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

A close pal told the outlet that Guilfoyle first used the nickname during a group text with Don Jr. and their mutual friends. "She said something like, 'Don, you're so sweet,' and then sent a picture of Junior Mints." Apparently, she used the affectionate moniker in a speech for Turning Point USA. "She called out her boo and called him Junior Mints," added the friend. As for Don Jr., he calls his fiance 'Pooh Bear.'

The couple had been dating since May 2018 though they knew each other a decade before getting romantically involved. Both Guilfoyle and Don Jr. moved into the same social circle but back then, he was going through a divorce with his ex-wife Vanessa and the mother of his five children. While Guilfoyle had previously been married twice- first to Eric Villency and second to Gavin Newsom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

However, according to Guilfoyle, she knew Don Jr. was the one immediately after their first meeting. "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it," she gushed in an interview with Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in 2022. She added, "In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!"

They went on to put on a ring in 2020 and announced their engagement. The couple is almost inseparable during political events and while hanging out with their blended families. "We really are a team, we support each other, we're best friends," the former prosecutor said, gushing over their "strong relationship" for which she "feels blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

But, lately, rumors have been swirling that Don Jr. has been cheating on Guilfoyle as a source told Daily Mail he was photographed 'kissing' and 'cozying up' with a British socialite Bettina Anderson. The new rumored couple was getting intimate at The Honor Bar, located inside Palm Beach, Florida's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center on August 17.

Con Junior is opening cheating on Kimberly Gargoyle. Bettina Anderson, 37, was kissing him and rubbing his thigh. After he ordered, Bettina was heard saying: ‘Oh, you're getting that? You don't usually get that.' pic.twitter.com/QfmTAcZ1IA — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 15, 2024

Witnesses told the outlet, "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her. They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide-leg pants, [and] he in shorts and a t-shirt." Another source confirmed, "They were definitely on a date," noting that though they were not making out," the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other." A third added that the whole of Palm Beach has seen them together and they are "not trying to hide it."

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle, who's been with the Trump family throughout the campaign, didn't react to the news. Instead, an insider close to her said, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina – or didn't want to know. She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you."