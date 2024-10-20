Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Take Drastic Step With Don Jr. If Trump Loses Elections: Political Expert

Kimberly Guilfoyle's feelings might change for her fiance Donald Trump Jr. should his father, Donald Trump, lose the 2024 elections. A political expert named Tara Palmeri recently made this claim during a conversation with Meghan McCain for her Somebody's Gotta Win podcast. Guilfoyle, who's been beside Don Jr. throughout Trump's campaign, could dump him if the Republicans lose in November.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive at a press conference on the census by President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019, in Washington, DC. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

"If Trump wins, she stays with Don Jr. If Trump loses, watch Kimberly chart her own path," said Palmeri, adding that Guilfoyle is very 'strategic' in how she handles her personal and professional life. According to the expert, this also means that she'd 'swallow her pride' in the face of Don Jr.'s cheating rumors and wait with a 'big smile on' until November, as per GazetteXtra.

McCain and Palmeri weighed in on Daily Mail's reports of Don Jr.'s closeness with a Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. The outlet posted photographs of the two hanging out in a restaurant, who were at point, caught cozying up by witnesses. Palm Beach sources also revealed that this new romance is the talk of the town; one witness recalled, "She [Anderson] seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her." Another confirmed, "The kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

Though the TV personality is tight-lipped about the rumors, at the time, her close pal shared, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina – or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably. She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." The source further explained that "Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does–not to Kimberly or anyone–except maybe his father," adding that he is 'bold [and] smart.'

But, despite media reports and photographs to back the affair claims, Guilfoyle remains an asset to the Trump campaign. She's leading a MAGA fundraiser and giving fiery speeches in support of the former president. According to McCain, Guilfoyle is a major 'surrogate' to Trump's election campaign and she 'would never underestimate her political abilities' and the career that she's built by associating herself with the Trump brand.

The Puck reporter asserted, "She's elevated her profile, some would say even beyond Fox News since she's become part of the Trump family. I don't see her abandoning that any time soon," before adding that "I think she ignores [the alleged affair], or works on it with Donald Trump Jr. Basically her career is closely tied to Donald Trump Jr. I don’t think she’d let an emotional reaction get in the way of her next move."

Don Jr. began dating Guilfoyle in 2018 after knowing each other for several years and hanging out in the same social circle. In 2022, the TV personality told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine, "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after," per PEOPLE.