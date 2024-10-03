Kimberly Guilfoyle Uses New Social Media Trick to Desperately Hide Don Jr. Cheating Rumors

Kimberly Guilfoyle is desperately trying to push a different narrative about her and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship status. Following the Daily Mail news that Don Jr. is rumored to be cheating on Guilfoyle, her social media behavior seemed off. While she focused solely on political screenshots from her X account, a carousel of photos involving Don Jr. added more confusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

On September 27, 2024, the former prosecutor posted photos from her recent work trip to Europe, which she captioned, "Incredible trip to Belgrade, Serbia and Bucharest, Romania with @donaldjtrumpjr." Her random switch from political posts to sharing snippets with Don Jr. indicated she desperately tried to reinforce a united front by tagging him in snaps where he wasn't present but ended up exposing the reality of their relationship.

Guilfoyle posted eight photos and Don Jr. was absent from the two. However, despite that, she tagged her fiance to her armchair. Another apparent signal was the way the couple kept their arms straight to their sides, showing a seeming disconnect between them following the infidelity reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

Interestingly, the 55-year-old employed this tagging technique before as well. On September 7, 2024, Guilfoyle posted another carousel of photos in which she attended the 'victory dinner' hosted by Florida's Republican Party alone. Though Don Jr. was nowhere to be seen with her, she still tagged him in the first picture, as per The List. Although it is unclear whether she intentionally did it, it raises questions about their relationship dynamics.

Rumors Are Swirling About Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson pic.twitter.com/HzjTD2TWQQ — The List (@TheListDaily) September 24, 2024

Daily Mail first reported about Don Jr.'s wandering eyes for a British socialite, Bettina Anderson, and shared exclusive photos from their intimate brunch date, as the sources say their budding romance is the talk of the town in Palm Beach, Florida. People who witnessed the rumored couple told the outlet that it wasn't a business meeting as Anderson planted a few sexy kisses on Don Jr.'s lips.

Con Junior is opening cheating on Kimberly Gargoyle. Bettina Anderson, 37, was kissing him and rubbing his thigh. After he ordered, Bettina was heard saying: ‘Oh, you're getting that? You don't usually get that.' pic.twitter.com/QfmTAcZ1IA — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 15, 2024

"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," an insider claimed. "They were definitely on a date," added a second source. Another witness opined, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," as a fourth person chimed in, "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

Though Guilfoyle didn't directly address the reports, her friend told the outlet her reaction to seeing her man cozying up with another woman, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina – or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably. She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

The insider continued, "Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does–not to Kimberly or anyone–except maybe his father. He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way. What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her? She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her."