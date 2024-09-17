Insider Reveals Kimberly Guilfoyle's Astonishing Reaction to Don Jr. Reportedly Kissing Socialite

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been by her man's side throughout his father's 2024 presidential campaign. However, her commitment may not have much meaning as Don Jr. was recently spotted cozying up with a British socialite, Bettina Anderson. While the rumors of his wandering eyes have been doing rounds, a close friend of Guilfoyle told the Daily Mail how Guilfoyle reacted to all this.

Con Junior is opening cheating on Kimberly Gargoyle. Bettina Anderson, 37, was kissing him and rubbing his thigh. After he ordered, Bettina was heard saying: ‘Oh, you're getting that? You don't usually get that.' pic.twitter.com/QfmTAcZ1IA — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 15, 2024

The insider said, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina – or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably. She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

It has been reported that Don Jr.'s closeness with the heiress isn't hidden in the Florida town as the pair are often seen canoodling and enjoying each other's company. The outlet posted photos of them having a meal at The Honor Bar inside the upscale Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center where they were not only comfortable in each other's presence but also spotted kissing several times. In a different report by the Daily Mail, a witness revealed, "They were definitely on a date. They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

"Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does–not to Kimberly or anyone–except maybe his father. He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way," the source continued. Guilfoyle, who is heavily involved in the Trump campaign for the upcoming elections in November, seems to have turned a blind eye to all this in the current political circumstance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (@aliceandolivia)

As the friend added, "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her? She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her. But you could see the writing on the wall at the convention. Sure, she was given a platform but the vibrations in the former president's box were not good ones between her and Don. She seemed odd woman out."

The San Francisco-born former prosecutor was previously married twice- first to California Governor Gavin Newsom with whom her relationship collapsed in 2005 after he cheated on her with Ruby Rippey-Tourk (wife of his then-campaign manager and deputy chief of staff Alex Tourk). Three months later, after her divorce from Newsom was finalized, she moved on with furniture heir Eric Villency in 2006. With Villency, she welcomed a son but the marriage was short-lived before breaking up in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

After she began dating Don Jr. in 2018, she's been a frequent face in the MAGA world. A staunch Trump supporter, she ran in the same social circle as the eldest son of Trump, and they began getting closer after her son Ronan went to the same school as Don Jr.'s daughter Kai, reported The Washington Post. Following the news, they made their relationship Instagram official in June 2018.

In 2022, they announced their engagement and a source close to the couple told PEOPLE, "Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families." Though the couple planned to get married, the recent affair rumors seem to signal the opposite.