Donald Trump Jr. Issues Stern Warning to Teenage Boys 'Swarming' His Daughter Kai At RNC

By Juwairiya Shariq
Published on : 23:17 PST, Jul 18, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Kai Trump was undoubtedly the most talked about Trump during the Republican National Convention day three. Dare we say, even more than her grandpa Donald Trump. The 17-year-old stole the spotlight and was reportedly "swarmed" with teenage boys present at the event. But, her father, Don Jr. has already warned all of them to stay away from his beloved daughter. 

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Don Jr. about boys' "interest" in his daughter as the young lady became an instant star paying tribute to her grandpa Trump. "I'm being told, by the way, that your daughter has been just swarmed in this arena by teenage boys," the host said in a sit-down on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The 46-year-old had the most cliched response, "Get away you little b*****ds, and stay away," as per Daily Mail. 

The eldest granddaughter of Trump and a fellow golf lover took to the stage on day three of the RNC and addressed the Republicans, sharing some personal anecdotes of how the loud, brash, and infamously aggressive former president is so unlike his media image. The teenager also briefly touched upon her grandpa's brush with death on July 13, 2024, at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally. 

 

 

"I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," Kai began. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again." 

 

 

Kai is Trump's eldest son Don Jr.'s firstborn with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She is among the eldest grandchild of the ex-commander-in-chief and is an avid golfer just like him. RNC appearance, though her first, but not the only time she was exposed to the grand political life of the Republican front-runner. Previously, during the Trump administration, she attended several events alongside the rest of the family such as his inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll, per ABC News. 

 

 

In her interview with Fox News 'The Story' with Martha MacCallum, she recalled the time when they received the news of Trump's alleged assassination attempt, saying that it took them 90 minutes to find out what went with the 78-year-old politician and his well-being. Nonetheless, she expressed how proud she was of her beloved grandpa for fighting like a true warrior. 

 

 

"It was very heartbreaking… such a sad moment," Kai recounted. "I thought it was amazing and so strong, and you can't fake that in the moment at all. That means he truly cares, and he's fighting for America." 

