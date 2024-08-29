Netizens Think Gavin Newsom is Bitter About Harris' Nomination with His Snarky 'Inclusive' Comment

Gavin Newsom recently made a controversial joke about Kamala Harris' presidential nomination for the 2024 elections. Newsom was among the prospective candidates after Biden dropped out of the race. But, Harris won. In his recent podcast interview, he mockingly said he's been "told to say" the party's nomination process was inclusive. And the internet thinks he's jealous of her.

@scottyd121, a user on X, formerly Twitter, reposted the clip from Newsom's interview and wrote, "Gavin isn't bitter at ALL about the 'democratic' process of switching Joe with Kamala." @Kelly05484118 echoed, "Maybe he had been drowning his sorrows prior to this and let it slip." @tqlemd claimed, "He's starting the process of sabotaging Harris' election." @Toner1955 joked, "Newsom thought he was going to be chosen."

Gavin isn't bitter at ALL about the "democratic" process of switching Joe with Kamala. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vDCNTA5oce — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, other users called him out for his poor records in the state of California. @irrationalhenry slammed Newsom, "Yes, he lies openly to his critics." @erik_london added to the abovementioned tweet, "He professionally gaslights for a living. Good thing data doesn't lie in that over a million Californians have fled the state under him." @20MillionYears criticized, "He's done nothing good for this State and its legal residents. That's All."

Slick Gavin obviously wants Kamala to lose so he can run against JD Vance in 2028. Maybe the Trump campaign shoes, strike some kind of deal under the table with him. — Aldo DFW (@dfw_aldo) August 23, 2024

@DeanPellegrino2 explained his point, "Gavin is mad because they chose Harris over him. [The] problem with Gavin is everyone knows he destroyed California’s economy, safety, schools and companies are leaving out in groves."

Gavin Newsom knows the Harris nomination was a top-down coup, and they’re all cynical about it.



Is this the “democracy” they want to save? What a sick joke on their own supporters and this country. pic.twitter.com/jsWZnV2prD — Jordan Henry (@irrationalhenry) August 23, 2024

The 56-year-old appeared on the Pod Save America podcast on Friday, August 23, 2024, and took a jibe at the Vice President's presidential nomination for the November elections. He told the hosts, "We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up, I don't know if you know that. That's what I've been told to say," per New York Post.

POTUS Biden abruptly announced he was abandoning his re-election bid against Republican rival Donald Trump on July 21, 2024. The 81-year-old was under intense pressure from his party people and his critics to withdraw his campaign after his catastrophic performance at CNN's first presidential debate with Trump. While some questioned his mental acuity and declining health, his own people feared the Democratic party's future in politics.

Although he initially refused to step down, he eventually let go of the race and endorsed his running mate Harris for president. The Democratic party didn't immediately back Biden's endorsement, they considered other candidates as well. Among other prospects was Newsom who was expected to take the responsibility forward. Emily Hoeven, an opinion columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle, said at the time, "I think it's been clear that he's been waiting in the wings for some time. Now there is a far bigger opening for him than there ever has been," per The Guardian.

The Party of Democracy sits around guffawing at how anti-democratic and vote-free and secret was their process for choosing and then imposing the new Democratic presidential nominee on the country.pic.twitter.com/yCJz7E79ua — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 23, 2024

But, since the DNC lent unifying support for Harris and her chosen VP Tim Walz's campaign, Newsom has made this controversial statement. Aside from social media critics, journalists like Glenn Greenwald commented on the viral clip on X, "The Party of Democracy sits around guffawing at how anti-democratic and vote-free and secret was their process for choosing and then imposing the new Democratic presidential nominee on the country."