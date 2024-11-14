Kim Porter Lost All Respect for Diddy After He Confessed His Disturbing Secrets: "I Already Knew..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' private life is currently under constant scrutiny. Following his arrest in New York on serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, several rumors have been circulating about his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and their relationship. They reportedly shared a bond that faced many ups and downs yet endured despite the rumors. They were completely different from any other typical celebrity couple. In a revealing interview with Essence, Porter previously discussed how their relationship began to fall apart while she was pregnant with their twin girls.

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit on October 25, 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Phillip Faraone)

Combs himself made the painful confession that he had cheated on Porter, but he didn't tell anyone until after their twins were born. Recalling a heartbreaking incident, Porter said, "He’s not the first man who’s cheated. He’s not the first man who’s had a baby outside of his relationship. He’s not the originator of this. But at this point in my life—I have girls now—it’s a different program." As reported by Fandom Wire, she added, "He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship, and I said, ‘Really? Well, I already knew. I’m glad you decided to be a man.’"

Wait let me get this right, Diddy was dating Misa (19 btw) she got pregnant, he was cheating on Misa with Kim while she was pregnant, then started dating Kim when Misa just had a newborn. I thought it was more time between cause the kids far apart but he historically TRIFLING 🫢 — MAY18TH (@jiggyjayy2) December 12, 2022

Porter admitted that, although she wasn’t shocked, she was frustrated by how long it took him to be honest. For her, respect was the bedrock of their relationship. She said, "I was like, ‘Dude, this is so wack I can’t even respect you right now. And for me, once the respect is gone, I’m not even listening to you.’" Even after their split, Combs and Porter managed to stay connected for the sake of their children. During a brief gap in their relationship, Combs dated Jennifer Lopez, but various obstacles—including the presence of their exes—prevented them from ever getting married.

One reason for his breakup with Lopez was that he was allegedly still deeply drawn to Porter. During an interview, Combs himself admitted that despite being caught up in the hype, he never stopped loving Porter, as reported by The Mirror. Lopez opened up about her relationship with Combs, recalling how his infidelity hurt her in 2003. She always sensed something was wrong, but she never caught him in the act. Combs would often tell her that he would be in a club for a couple of hours, but he would end up staying out all night. Regarding Porter, Combs was fascinated with her aura and presence more than her looks.

In 2007, after years of a tumultuous on-again, off-again romance, Porter decided to walk away for good. When she left, it wasn’t just a handful of belongings—she took everything, even the kitchen table. She took the bold step to let Combs know that this was the end of what once seemed to be an unbreakable bond, not just another temporary separation. Their breakup marked the beginning of a difficult new chapter in their lives. While they co-parented their kids, the love and trust that once brought them together never returned.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)