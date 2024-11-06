Resurfaced Photos Show Diddy and JLo Fighting on the Same Night He’s Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Newly uncovered photographs from September 7, 2000, reveal a heated confrontation between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez – taken the same night the music mogul allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl. The images sent shockwaves through social media as they provided a haunting glimpse into what would become a night of alleged horror.

The photographs, captured at New York's now-defunct Lotus nightclub following the MTV Video Music Awards, show Lopez confronting Diddy in what appears to be an intense exchange. One particularly striking image shows Lopez, dressed in a multicolored tube dress, visibly upset as Diddy leans in, his hand pressed against the wall behind her head while clutching a bottle of Cristal champagne. "Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves but as the night progressed, tensions rose between him and JLo," recalled an eyewitness to the Daily Mail. The source noted that even Lopez's manager, Benny Medina, watched the unfolding scene with visible concern. In another picture, Lopez can be seen scowling at Diddy as he serves drinks to other guests.

Sean 'Puffy' Combs & Jennifer Lopez at 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Image Source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

The night had begun on a celebratory note at Radio City Music Hall, where Lopez won Best Dance Video for Waiting for Tonight. However, according to a lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, at the time these photos were taken, a horrific series of events was allegedly unfolding elsewhere. A 13-year-old girl, who had been trying to attend the VMAs, was reportedly approached by one of Diddy's limousine drivers outside the venue. The driver allegedly told her that "Combs liked younger girls" and she "fit what Diddy was looking for," as per E! News.

The lawsuit details how the young girl was allegedly transported to a private residence. After accepting a drink that made her "woozy and lightheaded," she claimed she was sexually assaulted by both an unnamed male celebrity and Diddy while a female celebrity watched. The identities of these two celebrities remain undisclosed.

The re-emergence of these photos has many questioning how much Lopez knew about Diddy's alleged acts. Interestingly, in a 2003 chat with Vibe magazine, Lopez opened up about the tough times in their relationship and mentioned how she felt there were signs of cheating. "He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night," she disclosed, stating that it was her first experience with an unfaithful partner, as per Entertainment Weekly. Through his legal team, Diddy has vehemently denied all allegations, labeling them as 'publicity stunts.' His attorneys stated, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).