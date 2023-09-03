When Beyonce and Jay-Z Brought Their Own Champagne to The Golden Globes: "Sexy, Iconic, Moment"

It looks like Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought their own pricey champagne to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. So if you're someone who can't stand sharing beverages at a house party, you're in good company.

After opting not to walk the red carpet and enter the awards show with her spouse over an hour into the show that took place on Sunday, January 20, 2020, the singer—who was nominated for her fourth Golden Globe—surprised fans with her arrival. The couple's bodyguard was pictured with two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne as they arrived at the occasion with them, per PEOPLE. The pair could be seen standing arm in arm as they watched Kate McKinnon present Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Outstanding Service to Television, in a tweet posted by Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman.

Also Read: When Beyoncé Rehearsed “Over and Over” for 2 Hours Before Bizarre Interview With Tyra Banks

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Given that Jay-Z apparently has a massive £151 million ($200 million) stake in the Armand de Brignac-produced liquor, which costs over £300 ($382), it is obvious that the brand choice wasn't random. The two were seen later celebrating the evening with other guests and even had a cooler for their own bottles placed in front of them after choosing not to consume the bottles of Moët Chandon that were on their table (the booze company was one of the official sponsors of the Globes), per ELLE.

The power couple wore dazzling outfits as per usual. Beyoncé added drama by donning a couture Schiaparelli Haute Couture plunging black gown with big shimmering gold puffy sleeves, while JAY-Z kept things basic in a plain black and white tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: 11-YO Blue Ivy Inspired by Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Success; Works Hard To Follow Mom’s Footsteps

Beyonce kept her hair simple and sleek and adorned herself with over 250 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings to draw focus to her jaw-dropping garment.

In his 2006 song Show Me What You Got, JAY-Z highlighted Armand de Brignac, which is also known as "Ace of Spades" for its unique label. In her 2016 music video for Feeling Myself, Beyoncé famously poured a $20,000 bottle of champagne into a hot tub, making the pricy beverage well-known.

Also Read: Beyonce Was a Shy Kid and It Taught Her to Be Empathetic: “Gave Me the Ability to Connect to People”

Beyoncé and Jay may have brought their own booze to the Golden Globes, but other celebrities in attendance drank customized drinks created by fashion designer LaQuan Smith in collaboration with Moet & Chandon, the official Champagne of the ceremony. “You might have Champagne on the table, lingerie on the bed, while you’re getting your hair, makeup, and nails done,” Smith, 31, previously told PEOPLE of 'The Moët Golden Hour', the name of a staple drink served at the awards. “It’s about these sexy, iconic, moments we don’t get to see before celebrities have a glamorous evening.”

The light drink is constructed with fresh pineapple juice, vodka flavored with pink grapefruit, and pineapple smoked salt as a garnish. It was created as a tribute to California sunsets.

More from Inquisitr

Oprah Had Asked Beyonce if She Preferred Being a Wife to a Girlfriend, Her Reply Blew The Audience

Beyoncé Fans Spot a 'Pregnancy Clue' Hinting She Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Jay-Z