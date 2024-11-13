Diddy Once Revealed Why He Dated Jennifer Lopez Despite Still Being in Love with Ex Kim Porter

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez were once one of the most popular couples in Tinseltown. However, their time together (1999-2001) was marred by infidelity and legal disputes. Diddy once also disclosed the true reason why he dated Lopez. He admitted that he intended to use his relationship with Lopez to win his ex Kim Porter back.

Kim Porter and Diddy at Universal Amphitheater in California, United States. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz)

As reported by Irish Star, in the 2007 interview with Essence, Diddy confesses, "I thought, 'I'll test the waters, and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me.'" Combs revealed the very reason he fell for Porter was also what ultimately pulled them apart. As reported by the Mirror, he explained, "I'm used to applause when I walk in the room. And [Kim] was just too cool." He added, "I would tell her, 'I guess I’ll go be with someone else who'll take care of me the way I want to be taken care of, who’ll be a little more aggressive.'"

‘Real Love’ — Diddy & Kim Porter for the December Issue of Essence Magazine, Photographed by Mark Liddell (2006) pic.twitter.com/P9WdWDGgl3 — NYGEL (@NYGELSARTORIAL) December 15, 2019

However, Porter knew of Diddy's intentions. In an interview, she said, "I knew what was really going on. He was still in love with me." In 2003, Porter and Combs rekindled their romance, but by 2007, they had once again parted; this time for good. In a December 2006 interview, Combs admitted that while he knew Porter deserved to get married, he simply wasn’t ready to face that. He emphasized that his hesitation wasn’t about the depth of his love for her— it was about him still figuring out how to be the partner she deserved, as reported by Irish Star.

I will never forget the Essence cover story with Kim Porter and Diddy. Kim’s family pressured her to resume a relationship with him after she learned their relationship was over when he showed up on a red carpet with Jennifer Lopez. There is blood on a lot of people’s hands. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) May 18, 2024

Their breakup was quite dramatic. Rumor has it that Porter reportedly hurled a television at Combs out of rage. Porter tragically died of cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home in November 2018, while pneumonia was later determined to be the cause of death by the coroner's office. Now, years later, skepticism around the true cause of Porter's death arises as Combs was recently arrested on heinous charges. He is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The rapper has strongly denied the accusations and entered a not-guilty plea in court.

As Combs gets ready for his federal trial in May 2025, he is also dealing with a fresh set of lawsuits from Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee. Combs' lawyer Erica Wolff denied the allegations, labeling it a media stunt. She stated clearly that Combs denies all allegations, including those involving minors. The rapper's legal team also reaffirmed their strong faith in their defense strategy and the integrity of the legal system.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).