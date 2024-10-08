Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Her Struggles After Kanye West Divorce Drama: "I Believe I'm..."

Kim Kardashian embraced new circumstances as her marriage officially ended on camera. On one of the episodes of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star looked back at her memories with Kanye West while sorting through a storage warehouse filled with clothes and souvenirs she had collected throughout the years. During a confessional interview, a producer mentioned that Kardashian's divorce from the 46-year-old rapper officially concluded the day she went through his belongings.

Kardashian then disclosed that West had previously asked her to 'burn his stuff.' Still, she has decided to keep them as cherished memories for their children to enjoy in the future. Despite acknowledging the abundance of wonderful memories associated with the storage unit, Kardashian admitted that she was in a phase of letting go of the past to make way for new experiences.

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

Then, while speaking to PEOPLE, Kardashian said, "I believe I'm coming to the realization that I don't really need these things. They no longer reflect who I am today." The ex-couple finalized their divorce in March 2022, marking the end of their six-year marriage. Their relationship began in 2011 and led to the birth of their first daughter, North West, in June 2013. The couple got married in 2014 and later welcomed three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired earlier in June 2024, Kardashian also opened up emotionally about the rapper's contentious claims and antisemitic rants that had been circulating online. She confessed, "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are. I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you'll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do." The SKIMS founder further expressed that it was very confusing for her to see Kanye as he is now, as she remembered marrying a very different version of him that she fondly remembers. She concluded, saying, "I'll do anything to get that person back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In the episode, Kardashian was also shown going through musical equipment that appeared to belong to Kanye in a storage warehouse. Kardashian confessed as she sifted through the items, "This is me holding onto the Kanye I know. But when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks and that's what's hard." Kardashian also expressed feeling 'bad for him' because she doubted whether Kanye felt remorse for his changed behavior. Kardashian also disclosed during the episode that she had not spoken to Kanye about his antisemitic online rants because she feared that he might react negatively and become confrontational.

Despite the complexities of their relationship, Kim shared that she viewed herself as Kanye's 'biggest cheerleader' when in the presence of their children. In an interview with Vogue in February 2022, she emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive image of their co-parent in front of their kids. Even if personal feelings of negative emotions like hurt or anger existed, Kim believed it was crucial to portray a supportive attitude and convey to the children that their dad was the best, fostering a healthy co-parenting environment.

This article was originally published on 07.20.23.