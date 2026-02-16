Kim Kardashian Files Three Trademarks as Daughter North West, 12, Prepares to Launch Fashion Brand

It feels almost predetermined, doesn’t it? The idea that the youngest member of reality TV’s most relentless dynasty would eventually stop just wearing the clothes and start selling them. At 12 years old, North West is shifting gears—no longer just the subject of paparazzi flashes, but the architect of her own aesthetic world.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, has officially started the paperwork for what looks like a massive commercial push, filing trademarks that suggest North West is being lined up to walk the same lucrative path that turned SKIMS and Kylie Cosmetics into billion‑dollar juggernauts.

But let’s be honest: this isn’t just another story about a famous kid slapping their name on a tube of lip gloss. The launch of the “NOR11” brand lands right in the middle of a genuine friction point, sitting uncomfortably alongside serious medical concerns about North West’s increasingly edgy style—specifically, a taste for body modifications that experts warn carry very real physical risks. The branding may be slick, but the backdrop is a 12‑year‑old whose hands are already making dermatologists wince.

The filing of three separate trademark applications for “NOR11” signals a full‑scale assault on the retail market rather than a tentative experiment. On paper, “NOR11” is clearly aiming to hit the celebrity‑merchandising trifecta for North West: clothing, accessories, and beauty.

The scope is sweeping—dresses, footwear, hats, and a whole array of bags, from handbags to cosmetic cases. It is exactly the sort of industrial‑strength rollout you’d expect when Kim Kardashian decides one of her children is ready to become a fully fledged brand.

Yet for people who track this family’s empire closely, the most telling detail isn’t what “NOR11” wants to sell, but who is actually controlling the levers. The applications were lodged by KimYe’s Kid Inc., a company incorporated in California in August 2023. The name is an almost nostalgic nod to the once‑ubiquitous “KimYe” portmanteau, tying North West symbolically to both parents. But the paperwork paints a more lopsided reality.

State of California records list Kim Kardashian, 45, as the sole officer of the company. Despite the wink to her ex‑husband in the corporate title, the Gold Digger rapper appears to have little to no operational role in his eldest daughter’s budding empire.

Kim Kardashian is steering this ship alone, using the same instinct she has always shown for timing: spot the moment North West captures the zeitgeist—through viral TikToks, stage cameos, or controversial outfits—and immediately build a storefront around it.

The inclusion of watches and jewelry in the “NOR11” filings is where the commercial narrative collides head‑on with the recent uproar over North West’s finger piercings. Jewelry might be just another product category for the brand, but in this context it’s impossible to ignore the link. What could have been just merch now echoes a medical controversy involving an actual child’s body.

The jewelry category of the “NOR11” filing cannot really be separated from those piercings. This is a trend that has moved well beyond harmless self‑expression and into the territory of serious health risk, particularly for someone North West’s age.

Kim Kardashian has attempted to smooth over the backlash—admitting back in October that parenting in the spotlight means making “mistakes in front of the whole world.” It was a rare moment of vulnerability from a woman who usually treats image like a science. Doctors, however, have not been nearly as forgiving toward what North West is being allowed to do.

The concern here isn’t prudish moral panic; it’s anatomy. Our hands are dense, high‑traffic networks of nerves, tendons, arteries, and veins, making them a spectacularly bad place to experiment with aggressive piercings—especially for a 12‑year‑old like North West. Dr. Tanya Kormeili, a board‑certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California, has been blunt about how dubious these modifications are for a minor.

“The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins,” Dr. Kormeili noted, stressing that tendons in the fingers sit extremely close to the skin’s surface. Unlike an earlobe, a finger is constantly moving, constantly hitting, grabbing, scraping.

Jewelry placed there is far more likely to snag and rip through tissue. That’s not just a bad day at the salon—that’s potential long‑term damage, inflicted on someone barely out of primary school, however glamorous North West might look on Instagram.

From there, the risks ramp up quickly. Our hands are our main contact point with the world, and therefore with its germs. When you punch a hole through the skin and thread metal through it, you give bacteria a direct entry point.

Dr. Kormeili paints a grim picture of what happens when infection sets in, warning that swelling in the hand compartment can “literally strangulate the other tissues due to poor perfusion”—in other words, cut off oxygenated blood and kill tissue.

For North West, that’s not just a theoretical slide in a medical journal; it’s a plausible consequence of a trend her mother, Kim Kardashian, has publicly defended as a parenting “mistake.”

Beyond necrosis lies an even darker prospect: Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). Certain bacteria, like Staphylococcus aureus, can invade through compromised piercing sites and release toxins into the bloodstream, triggering rapid organ failure.

As Dr. Kormeili put it, this is an appalling potential price to pay for a bit of edgy aesthetic—especially when the person taking that risk is a 12‑year‑old girl. Her question lands like a slap: “Given such risk, why would anyone do this, especially at the age of 12?”

That “anyone,” in this case, clearly points back to North West and, by extension, to Kim Kardashian, who is simultaneously managing her daughter’s medical controversies and engineering her debut as a commercial powerhouse. As “NOR11” edges closer to launch, it drags with it a deeply conflicted story.

On one hand, it showcases North West’s creativity and business potential, something Kim Kardashian—arguably the world’s most successful self‑brander—knows exactly how to monetize. On the other, it highlights just how precarious it is to grow up in a family where even dangerous trends can be packaged and sold before the full weight of their physical risks is understood.

It is hard to shake the uneasy feeling that North West’s body has become both the inspiration and the test site for a brand that bears her own name, and that Kim Kardashian is betting the public will accept that trade‑off in the name of yet another Kardashian‑built empire.