Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West has made another modification to her body. No, it’s nothing complicated, but just a piercing. However, many fans are concerned that the particular piercing could be “high-risk” for the 12-year-old. This is not the first time North’s fashion and style choices have been criticized. From her recent SKIMS campaign, her controversial face jewellery, to her fake tattoos, many are not happy with how the teenager chooses to carry herself.

And Kim Kardashian’s parenting is often questioned. The SKIMS founder shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. North, the eldest, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. With the rest of her siblings being younger, North is the one who is often in the spotlight.

Many say that her fashion choices are very much inspired by her father, Kanye, while others think Kim has a hand in it. Whoever is influencing North, critics and fans both agree her recent piercing is a bit much for the 12-year-old.

North West has two FINGER piercings at 12 years old…. when I was 12 my fingers were pierced to my DS …. where have we gone as a society😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/93PqwV4Zmj — ∀I˥∩ſ ٠࣪⭑ (@hennneysea) January 13, 2026

West already had a dermal piercing on her finger, and now she has decided to add a second. On Tuesday, she showed off a new finger piercing on her Instagram story, which quickly went viral. The update quickly reignited the conversation about her body modification choices as well as Kim’s parenting.

“North West has two FINGER piercings at 12 years old…When I was 12, my fingers were pierced to my DS…where have we gone as a society,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. Another added, “12-year-olds getting body mods whilst I was crying over not being able to see the Jonas brothers or go to Limited Too / Build-a-Bear with my friends, buy a Tamagotchi. What is happening?”

“Get ready for infections,” a third warned. Another user wrote, “Don’t you have to be a certain age to get piercings?” “I’m all about the goofy hair and fun makeup. But, just my opinion, piercings should happen at a later age,” one X user wrote. “Finger piercings at 12 is crazy,” another person warned. Some people even thought it was fake.

North West just dropped the ultimate clapback anthem: ‘Piercing on My Hands’ 🎤 ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/4AxYcx44vp — Ye Lawyer (@TheLifeofEllie7) January 13, 2026

These comments and criticisms apparently have inspired North to create a track named “Piercing on my hand hardstyle outro.” She also clapped back at haters, asking them to mind their own business. On the TikTok account, she shared with her mother, North was seen lip-syncing to popular lyrics that say, “Why are you crying? How old are yo? Just pull it together.”

“This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing,” North wrote as a text over the video.