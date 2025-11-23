Kim Kardashian Draws Backlash for Letting 12-Year-Old North West Get Dangerous Piercing – Her Response Says It All

Kim Kardashian and North West are facing criticism over North’s new, risky piercing that she debuted in September. The 12-year-old has a dermal piercing on her middle finger, which is a dangerous piercing due to the risk of infection and movement. She has a microdermal (single-point) piercing that lies flat on the skin.

Unlike traditional piercings, it doesn’t have a visible entry and exit point. People are considering this piece to be unsuitable for a 12-year-old. Apart from her blue hair, makeup and wearing corsets, this piercing has been her most controversial look yet.

The mother-daughter duo is defending themselves, North West for getting the piercing and Kim for allowing her daughter to have freedom of expression. A TikTok user @mazzy_williams posted a video with text on it, “North West getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart, just me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Bee (@ellebee_official)



To this, North and Kim’s TikTok account replied, “it’s okay, ” with a “hands making a heart” emoji. After this, some users came to defend the 12-year-old and Kim, saying, “How does it affect you, like, actually?” Another one commented, “She wanted the piercing, and Kim let her. pls stop Kim’s just trying to let her kids express themselves.”

Kim has always encouraged North to express herself through fashion and beauty. But the mom of four often faces criticism for letting her daughter experiment this way. It does not look like the criticism for the duo will stop anytime soon.

Kim Kardashian also appreciates her daughter for her confidence, adding, “She’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this and I don’t really care that they don’t like… my blue hair or this or that. She’s really confident…” Kim also added that she is learning as a mom too, especially after a stressful divorce and can make mistakes when it comes to fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloan Hooks (@sloanhooks)



Not just TikTok, but people are reacting on all social media accounts over the dangerous piercing. Several people are questioning whether such a piercing is even ethical for a child. One user was shocked, “Piercing? For a 12-year-old? Seriously?”

Another one commented, “A good piercer would never perform this piercing, especially not on a child.” The third one commented, “Kim isn’t a good mother, but I can’t blame her entirely. The whole family is a mess. All money but no love.” Many people believe she could have been a cool mom and still have said no to such permanent alterations like piercings.