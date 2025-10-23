Kim Kardashian’s Emotional Confession — Divorce Stress From Kanye West Led to Brain Health Scare

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with a terrifying medical condition. The billionaire blames it all on her stressful divorce from Kanye West. During the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she has recently gone through an MRI scan, and the doctors found a “little” aneurysm in her brain.

It is important to note that a brain aneurysm, which is a condition that describes a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, is quite common. In particular, if it is small, like in Kim K’s case, it’s nothing to worry about. However, that being said, the condition still needs to be kept under control through regular check-ups. As medical professionals say, there is a risk of rupturing the bulge, and when that happens, it could cause bleeding in the brain, and therefore lead to hemorrhagic stroke.

While in a conversation with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the Season 7 premiere of their show, the mom of four revealed the result of her recent MRI scan. The series shows Kourtney giving a shocked expression. She put a hand over her heart and let out a “Whoa.”

Kim Kardashian is then shown undergoing the MRI, which would determine her brain aneurysm. In the series, she says that doctors informed her that the condition might have been triggered by stress. At one point in the series, she is seen getting out of the MRUI machine and mentioning the divorce from Kanye West, which caused quite a stress on her.

Kim Kardashian explains that she DIVORCED Kanye West because of his mental outbursts, Ye not liking her family, and having an unstable & toxic relationship 😮👀 “I didn’t know what to expect when I wake up… That’s an unsettling feeling”

pic.twitter.com/JcwdBSdfRg — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) October 15, 2025

Kim K is shown speaking over the phone: “Why the f[-] is this happening?” She further delved into how difficult the divorce was for her. Kardashian shared that she was “very tested” during the separation, as she had to deal with rumors that she was trying to keep her children away from Kanye. She also added that the outbursts West had after their divorce, especially the ones where he said various controversial things about her, have caused her severe stress. She was also not happy about how the rapper never publicly apologized for the same.

Kim and Kanye, who currently share four kids, tied the knot in 2014. In 2022, they parted ways, and their divorce received significant limelight. In a confessional, Kim said, “People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”