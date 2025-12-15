Kim Kardashian Under Fire as Daughter North West Rocks Shocking New Look

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, North West, has again faced backlash over her latest look. This time it’s bleached eyebrows that appear nearly invisible, which is quite the trend these days. The 12-year-old was seen with her mom, Kim, on Dec. 13 at California’s Nobu restaurant. She was in a black outfit with shades and shoes to match.

What stood out was her bleached invisible eyebrows, along with her electric blue hair. Apart from her face tattoos and grills, a dermal piercing on her finger drew criticism.

Her style often draws criticism, with some saying she is too young for such fashion experiments. Moreover, they think she is dressing like an adult while she is just a pre-teen. One critic posted, “This is a 12-year-old child!” Another one said that no way a 12-year-old has bleached eyebrows and finger piercing.

Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash for letting her 12-year-old daughter North West get these nails, what are your thoughts 👀 pic.twitter.com/aaJ5Di9iLL — seleena (@seleena6166) December 12, 2025



They also target the choice of her nail manicure and contoured face like an adult model. One person criticized Kim, “ Kim needs to learn how to be a mom & not a BFF to your children.”

North is also unhinged despite the criticism. She clapped back in one post’s caption, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing,” while lip-synching to audio, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

​Many also understand that North is growing up and Kim can’t always control what she wants to do with her looks. One Instagram user commented, “She’s suddenly grown up, you can hear it in her voice.” Another one posted, “She literally has her daddy’s entire face, such a cutie.”

The internet is now siding with Kanye West by saying his rants were justified for going off on Kim Kardashian, stating he is happy that others now see what he has noticed after their 12-year-old daughter North West’s new appearance featuring fake face tattoos and grillz. pic.twitter.com/kP2QImj6Ih — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) October 22, 2025

Kim has been supportive of North while she is discovering her style and making different fashion choices. She said North is “really mature,” and as a mom, she deserves the grace from people since she is parenting her four kids alone.

She explained North’s fashion choices and said, “Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like… my blue hair or this or that.” According to interviews, Kim encourages North’s personal style choices. Many netizens have also sided with Kanye, seeing North’s questionable style.