Kim Kardashian Exposes Blemishes and North West Looks Stylish in Eye-Makeup, Lip-Sync in New Video

Kim Kardashian posted another sweet video with her "best friend," 10-year-old daughter, North West on TikTok. The mother-daughter duo lay in bed while lip-syncing to Hot N Cold by Katy Perry. The SKIMS founder appeared fresh-faced in the video, exposing her natural skin and the red spots on her forehead. North, on the other hand, looked stunning with black mascara on her long lashes. The adorable post was captioned with two pink hearts and a sparkle emoji, however, the comments section was turned off, reports The U.S. Sun.

Last month the Hulu star had posted a sweet tribute to her elder daughter, calling North her "best friend" on her milestone tenth birthday with a set of pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, "My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

Earlier this week, North paid a rare video tribute to her dad, rapper Kanye West. North and her mom were seen in a brief lip-syncing clip titled, "Saturday Mornings" on TikTok. The duo were seen soaking up the summer scenes outside Kardashian's $60million worth mansion as they lip-synched to a fast version of Estelle's 2008 hit American Boy. The short chorus from the hit song subtly celebrated Kanye's musical accomplishments. Not only has the 46-year-old ex-husband of Kardashian co-written the Grammy-winning track, but he has also performed a rap verse on it.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

US Weekly reports that Kanye has had a recent change of heart regarding his daughter using social media. He has appreciated Kardashian's parenting skills in keeping a check on the content their daughter posts online. A close source has revealed, “Although Kanye disagrees with North being allowed to post on TikTok, he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts. Kanye has a really strong bond with North and even though he completely trusts her, he knows she’s still very young and can’t always make the best judgement call on what’s appropriate to share with the public and what’s not.”

Kardashian admitted on June 20, in an exclusive interview with Time that she decided to take down a TikTok video of North and rapper Ice Spice lip-synching to the latter’s song Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2 after the clip went viral for being indecent earlier this year. The mother of four—who manages the joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth—said, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down. I saw on the internet, people saying ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."

