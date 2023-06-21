Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted North West's TikTok Videos: 'Maybe Kayne Was Right'

Kim Kardashian recently revealed the actual reason why she's taken down several of her daughter, North West's TikTok videos. The mother of four shared her thoughts on the circumstances in an interview with TIME magazine while also emphasizing the difficulty of co-parenting alongside her former husband Kanye West.

🎥 | Kim Kardashian admits it probably wasn’t the best idea to let North West dress up and perform as Ice Spice for TikTok.



“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down.’ I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in… pic.twitter.com/tCwW2IXKlQ — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) June 20, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Baby Photo of Daughter North Lined Up With Five Dolls

Several of the recently deleted videos on TikTok featured her daughter North lip-syncing to lyrics by rapper Isis Naija Gaston who is well known as Ice Spice. Kim talked about how uncomfortable she was with the fact that her 9-year-old daughter was vibing to lyrics of a song deemed 'inappropriate'. And so, she began to delete a majority of the videos which featured North vibing to the mature lyrics.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down," said Kim in response to the situation. Earlier, Kim's ex-husband and now disgraced rapper, Kanye West, had also spoken out regarding the issue. He strongly expressed his disgruntled reaction to the videos and criticized his ex-wife for the same. Kim, on her part, acknowledged her former lover's opinion and even admitted that he was right about that particular incident.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian

Also Read: When Kanye West Reportedly Admitted to Cheating on Kim Kardashian and Shared Intimate Details of Flings

"I saw on the internet [people saying] Kanye was right and maybe he was at that instance," added Kim. However, she strongly defends her daughter's desire to use the said platform to express her creativity. "But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative," added the loving mother of four.

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Threw Shade At Kourtney Kardashian At The Launch Of New Season of 'The Kardashians'

The now-deleted TikTok that caused a controversy featured North attempting to look like the rapper icon, and lip-synced to the song, Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2. As soon as the video was up and running, several fans rushed in to chime their opinions and began to question the "appropriate nature" of North lip-syncing those particular words. Prior to this incident, North's father Kanye West mentioned how none of his children were going to be on TikTok without his permission. He said this on a podcast titled, Hollywood Unlocked hosted by Jason Lee.

Kim further expressed the trials and tribulations involved in co-parenting whilst a separation occurred. "I think it's always tough when you're co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn't," said Kim. She added that in most situations, "it's trial and error." Given the gravity of the situation, she elaborates on how the two eventually reach a compromise in terms of decision-making for the well-being of their child. 'It's always a compromise. No one's always gonna agree, and you just have to do the best as you can as a parent to try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative," added the beauty mogul.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted Khloé and Hunky Michele Morrone to Fall in Love, Tried to Set Them Up

North West Spotted ‘Slapping’ Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell at Her 10th Birthday Bash