Kim Kardashian Excited But Hesitant About Her New Acting Career: “Need Less Botox for More Emotion"

After appearing in Delicate, season 12 of American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian is enjoying her success as an actor. Although the reality star admitted she needs "more emotion" in her face, she nevertheless is giving acting a serious thought, planning to do one film a year for the next 10 years. According to People magazine, Kim disclosed to her friends on the June 20 episode of The Kardashian that she had sold a comedy film to Netflix.

Kim Kardashian jokes about playing more emotive roles in future acting projects:



“I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that. How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?” pic.twitter.com/YE4gxXGxaG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2024

"If it happens and it works out, I will feel really accomplished and feel fulfilled, but who knows?" she said, adding, "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role…that’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?" "I can do a movie a year, I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off...That's my 10-year plan," she continued.



Kim is set to play both a main part and a producing position in the comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel. "I was not expecting this career turn, it really did take me by surprise, and I think we all have Brad Slater to thank for this. He's my agent," she explained during the confessional. She described her first full-fledged movie venture as a mix of The Hangover, Bridesmaids, and First Wives Club. "This is just new to me, I'm a little bit green to this."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

The Hulu star went on to boast that she is inundated with offers. "Everyone called within 20 minutes with offers. It was really cool," she recalled. "The offers they're bringing my way, I'm like, 'You think I can do that? I can't do that,'" she told her friends over dinner. She later opined, "How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s---, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f--- out low-key...I have to really do this and I have to deliver."

Kim Kardashian says she is taking acting lessons to prepare for her role in ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE.’ pic.twitter.com/w0VoXHh0Gn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 2, 2023

Reflecting further on the nuances of acting, she admitted, "I wasn't planning on this career and was like, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here."

She explained, "I'm really nervous about it 'cause I have to f---ing deliver. It's such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I'm like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself." At the 2023 Met Gala, the mother of four revealed that she took acting lessons seriously. "I think it's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she said at the time, as per People magazine. "I'm so excited for the experience."