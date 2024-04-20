When Sister Wives' Leon Brown Revealed a ‘Big and Scary’ Career Move After Quitting The Show

Leon Brown, the reclusive son of Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown, is embarking on a new phase of his life following his exit from the reality series. The young star, who was previously known by the name Mariah, recently made a significant and daring step by performing at an open mic night in front of a live audience. Expressing his pride and gratitude on Instagram, Leon shared his heartwarming victory, marking the night as a big and courageous moment in his life.

He captioned the story, "I did a big & scary thing tonight & I'm so proud of myself for being brave & my inner child is so grateful, open mic night is the best night. Thanks for sharing your hearts and words with us." The 2022 bombshell revelation of Leon identifying as transgender reshaped his public presence and life trajectory, Famous for being part of the TLC reality show Sister Wives since its release in 2010, Leon has now chosen to maintain distance from the glitzy realm of fame. In contrast to his active indulgence in the show’s early seasons, Leon has notably stayed away from the spotlight, particularly in Season 18, which began airing in August 2023.

The latest season of Sister Wives revolves around the challenging dynamics of Kody Brown’s multiple marriages. With three of Kody’s wives leaving him, the family’s dynamics have altered. Kody, now left with only one wife, Robyn Brown, faced turbulence following his divorces and separations from Meri, Christine, and Janelle. The continuous familial shift has been a central narrative in the ongoing episodes.

However, amid the tumultuous family drama depicted on the show, Leon has consciously chosen to remain absent. Reports as per The U.S. Sun revealed, "Kody has not supported Leon's transition, Kody is telling close friends, 'This is a new person. I don't know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.' They don't have a relationship anymore, and because of it, it has affected his relationship with Meri, 100 percent,"

However, Leon’s mother, Meri, has shown unwavering support for her son during his son’s transition. Their close bond has remained unscarred despite the family’s disruption. In August 2023, it was reportedly revealed that Leon and his fiancée Audrey Kriss secretly tied the knot in October 2022 in a private ceremony held in Colorado Springs. The couple, engaged since 2019, exchanged vows in a moment of love and commitment.

Leon’s life post-reality TV show seems to revolve around personal growth, cherishing his journey, and enjoying a loving relationship with his partner. As he chooses to step away from the family's public turmoil, his pursuit of a new career venture suggests a bold step towards a path he has chosen for himself. With his eyes set on a new phase and his life evolving away from the reality TV sphere, Leon's story takes a personal and transformative turn, steering away from the limelight to carve his unique narrative.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 5, 2023. It has since been updated.