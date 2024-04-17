Kim Kardashian Draws Wrath from Fans for Her "Spoiled Kids" During Recent Luxury Island Vacation

Kim Kardashian lives life king-size. And so do her four kids- 10-year-old North West, 8-year-old Saint West, 6-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West. However, she's often been fodder for the trolls for her poor parenting skills. And fans once again called her out for her "spoiled kids" during a recent luxurious vacation.

As per The Sun, the reality star accompanied the rest of the Kardashian clan for a sun-kissed spring break at Turks and Caicos, including all the kids. In a series of Instagram posts, she gave insight into their lavish holiday, enjoying the blue waters, bright sun, and lots of skiing with her children.

While the seemingly happy post gained love from her supporters, critics pointed out the downside of opulence and its effects on her children. An Instagram user, @psotalinda, criticized, "Flaunting your wealth not cool." A second user, @briaberrry, quipped, "These kids r living a more eventful life than I am as an adult lmao." @whereiskarisam reminded, "I hope your kids know how blessed they are. Looks like they are having fun."

The criticism extended to other social media platforms like Reddit. People discussed Kardashian's bare minimum contribution to her kids' upbringing. A Reddit user, u/Consistent-Bend-8039, pointed out, "She has zero control [on her kids]. There will be major issues in the years to come."

u/Sadiocee24 guessed, "I think she has little interaction with them and let's the Nanny deal with them. She doesn't come across as motherly." Another Reddit user, u/mama_fundie_snark, alleged, "Pretty sure she is only with her kids for the camera. Nannies do everything else." u/rosepoppy1 added, "All her kids hang up on her."

Meanwhile, some loyal fans came to the SKIMS mogul's rescue. A fan on Reddit, u/Beyondcardboard, rationalized, "What they show viewers is not everything, so it is hard to speculate. Kim said it herself that she is the most like Kris as a parent, but claims she tries to soften it."

Instagram fans echoed the same sentiment. A fan of the Kardashian family, @sirsyier, declared, "Kim is a very good mom and aunt heavy." @saintclio agreed, "One thing about Kim, she's a good mom." Others just gushed over the family portraits from the vacation. @josemhazbun praised, "Amazing family KIM." @tristatemomof10 admired, "Precious Moments."

The reality star didn't hide the everyday struggles of raising four children and admitted she resorts to "therapy." During her sit-down with Jay Shetty on an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian bared it all on what it entails to be a mother.

"It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild," the Hulu star broke down her everyday routine.

"Parenting is really f---ing hard," Kardashian concluded. "There's just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet."