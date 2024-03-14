Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Get "Chatty" at Kanye West's Concert Looking Oddly Similar

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and his present, Bianca Censori were spotting getting chatty at his concert. On Tuesday, March 13, 2024, the women stood in the stands of the Chase Center for Ye's listening party for his new album Vultures 2. And fans couldn't believe the uncanny resemblance between the two.

It seemed like a family affair as Ye performed alongside his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign and his 10-year-old daughter North West. Kardashian, who donned an all-black outfit for the event and tied her hair back in a bun, held her youngest 6-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in front of her, per The Sun.

Meanwhile, Censori stuck to her signature style and flaunted a pale pink top with a plunging neckline and bare back. She also had her hair back in a wet hairdo as she tried to lip-sync with her husband. The 29-year-old architect was accompanied by her mother, Alexandra, on one side, with sister Angelina, on the other.

The two were spotted chatting and looking comfortable in each other's presence. However, it wasn't their camaraderie that caught fans' attention but their similar faces. DJPharris shared the video on his Instagram account, and fans on a Reddit forum discussed how Ye's ex and his current wife look so alike.

A Reddit fan, u/Ambitious_Ad623, wrote, "Kim looking like Bianca." Another user, u/autozone_repair_hoes, added, "One in the same." u/Countdown2Deletion_echoed, "They look related." Meanwhile, other fans speculated why Kardashian was present at her ex-husband's concert.

u/Prior-Net-6090 theorized, "These two have known each other a long time. Kimmy always felt threatened by Bianca and hated her working for Ye. She actually thought they were seeing each other on the sly." Another fan, u/Exciting_Problem_593, said, "Next thing will be Kim announcing how she and Bianca are BESTIES!!!!!"

A user, u/Uhhhhokthenn, added, "It's not surprising. The 2 little kids are on stage, and it's not just North. Kim probably wanted to watch them." u/vapidjuulia echoed, "Avoiding each other would have been way worse for all. Especially for her kids who hold hands with Bianca," referencing the architect's recent outings with kids.

Kardashian has been seen with her new alleged boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., and the body language expert, Judi James told The Mirror both women seemed "calm and un-troubled" at the event. James said, "Could this be the reason why Kim suddenly went public with Odell? It's always easier for current and ex-wives to meet up if the ex is happily paired up with her own partner."

The expert continued, "The ex and current Ms. West look relatively calm and un-troubled about sitting together to watch his show here, with their proximity suggesting a mutual desire to pitch themselves as friends. There is enough mirroring here, with matching hair and body poses, to show they are not in a combative or even competitive state, showing up like two fans of Kanye's, enjoying the concert."