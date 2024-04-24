Kim Kardashian Addresses Her Sleeping Habit But Ignores Taylor Swift's Diss on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

In her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim Kardashian addressed bizarre internet rumors about her by playing a game of "true' or 'false." The SKIMS mogul disclosed that a lot of the rumors about her are true. “Obviously, people are interested in your life and the things that you do and they write things, sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not. I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false," Jimmy Kimmel said before starting the round of questions. As per The Daily Mail, when Kimmel asked her whether she sleeps with her eyes 'slightly open', the reality star confessed that it was true and that 'there is footage because my sisters have taken videos.'

Subsequently, Kimmel asked, "You had your workout DVD called Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday?" to which Kardashian confirmed that was correct, "True, a long time ago. A long, long time ago." Kimmel then asked, "Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?" "Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail," the Hulu star responded.

The KUWTK alum also disclosed that she knows how to change a tire and that her mother, Kris Jenner, started a church, although she shot down the rumors about having six toes. "No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did," she said, alluding to fan theories about her toes.

In related news, when asked about Taylor Swift's recent 'diss' at her, Kardashian insisted that 'life is good,' even after their long-running feud was rekindled by Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department. The song thanK you aIMee is directed at a cruel bully and features the letters K, I, and M in a capital case,, leading everyone to think Swift was referring to Kardashian. The lyrics to the track point towards their decades-old feud: "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F**k you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin' / But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Swift goes on to add, "And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines/ In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take." As per The US Magazine, the SKIMS founder lost almost 120,000 fans (it's still dropping more) since the Lover hitmaker released her revenge song.